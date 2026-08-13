A Disneyland fan has become the centre of a heated online debate after videos showing her interactions with Peter Pan performers at the theme park went viral.

The woman, known online as Toni, has reportedly been visiting Disneyland and meeting Peter Pan performers for around 10 years. She has shared several videos and photos from her encounters, including clips of her walking around the park with the character and giving Peter Pan performers gifts.

What started as a Disney fan sharing her love for a character has now turned into a major social media argument.

Some people watching the videos have accused Toni of going too far, particularly when she appears to follow Peter Pan around the park after their interaction has ended.

One viral clip has attracted criticism because the performer appears uncomfortable while Toni continues to follow him. Other visitors have also pointed out that character performers have to interact with hundreds of guests and that repeatedly following one performer could make the situation awkward.

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One social media user reportedly accused her of 'making those actors uncomfortable', while another said she appeared to be overinvesting in someone who was simply doing his job.

The controversy has also revived the wider debate around so-called 'Disney adults' — grown-up fans who have a particularly strong connection with Disney characters, films and theme parks.

Not Everyone Thinks She Did Anything Wrong

The backlash against Toni has also triggered a wave of support.

Former Disney cast members and other Disney fans have defended her, arguing that her videos do not necessarily prove that she was doing anything inappropriate.

One former cast member pointed out that the videos appear to feature different people playing Peter Pan, suggesting that Toni may be a fan of the character rather than fixated on one particular performer.

Others have said that interacting with characters is part of the Disneyland experience and that there is nothing unusual about a regular visitor wanting to see a favourite character.

A friend of Toni's who previously worked at Disneyland also defended her online and urged people to stop attacking her.

The debate has now become much bigger than Toni herself, with social media users arguing over where the line should be drawn between being a passionate fan and making performers uncomfortable.

For now, there is no indication that Toni has been accused of any crime or that Disneyland has taken official action against her.

The controversy is largely playing out online, where her old videos are being revisited and discussed by thousands of Disney fans.

Where Fans Draw the Line

The debate has also raised questions about how Disneyland performers deal with regular visitors who become particularly attached to certain characters.

While meeting characters is a normal part of the theme park experience, performers are expected to stay in character and interact with large numbers of guests throughout the day. That has led some fans to argue that individual interactions should not automatically be interpreted as something more serious.

Others, however, believe the repeated appearances shown in the videos deserve closer scrutiny, especially when performers appear to be trying to move on from an interaction. For now, much of the discussion remains based on social media videos and the interpretations of people watching them online.