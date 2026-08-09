The Powerball jackpot is now expected to surge past $900 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday night's draw, leaving one of the year's biggest prizes still up for grabs tomorrow. The most recent drawing took place on Saturday, 8 August, with the jackpot estimated at $856 million and a cash option of around $370.7 million.

The winning numbers were 5, 9, 35, 54 and 63, the Powerball number being 7, and the Power Play multiplier was 3. Despite the prize on offer, no ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball, so the jackpot will carry over once more.

Jackpot Poised To Pass $900 Million

Since the top prize has not been claimed, lottery players now have another chance of winning one of the largest jackpots in US lottery history. The next Powerball drawing will take place on Monday at 10.59 p.m. Eastern Time, and the jackpot is expected to increase from the $856 million available last Saturday. With ticket sales already rising, the prize is forecast to exceed $900 million, which would place it among the biggest Powerball jackpots to date.

The Powerball draw takes place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10.59 p.m., giving players three chances each week to win. The jackpot total advertised by Powerball is the annuity amount, and those who select the cash option receive a far smaller lump sum before tax is deducted.

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What Is the Cost of a Powerball Ticket?

Each standard Powerball ticket costs $2 per play. Players have the option of paying an extra dollar for the Power Play, which can multiply eligible non‑jackpot prizes by two, three, four, five or, in certain circumstances, by ten times.

The Power Play does not increase the jackpot, but it can increase the value of lower‑tier prizes. Tickets can be purchased in authorised ticket outlets and online via Powerball's official website until 9.59 p.m. on the night of the draw.

What Are the Chances of Winning?

The size of the Powerball jackpot reflects the very low odds of winning. The chances of winning the jackpot are about one in 292.2 million. Players, however, have a better chance of winning one of the smaller prizes.

The overall odds of winning any prize in Powerball are approximately one in 24.9. Matching the Powerball itself wins $4, while matching five of the white balls without matching the Powerball brings a $1 million prize before any deductions are made.

How To Check Monday's Winning Numbers

The Powerball draw is broadcast live from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10.59 p.m. The draw is also available online via the official Powerball website, with the winning numbers published after each draw. Players are advised to compare their tickets carefully with the official results rather than rely on social media posts or unofficial lottery websites.

Since there was no winner in last Saturday's draw, many people are expected to follow Monday night's jackpot. If the amount raised from ticket sales exceeds $900 million, it would be the highest jackpot won in the US lottery so far this year. That figure could still change before the draw closes, depending on final ticket sales.