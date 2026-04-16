No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont has revealed he has been living with Parkinson's disease, opening up in an emotional message about the daily realities of the condition while also sharing optimism about continuing his music career.

The 58-year-old musician announced the diagnosis in a candid Instagram video, explaining that he was diagnosed 'a number of years ago' after undergoing medical tests.

Dumont told fans: 'I went to my doctor, I went to a neurologist, did a whole bunch of tests, and I was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson's disease.'

He added honestly: 'It's been a struggle. It's a struggle every day.'

Continuing to play and perform

Despite the challenges of Parkinson's, Dumont said he remains able to play guitar and continue performing, reassuring many No Doubt fans ahead of the band's upcoming Las Vegas residency.

He said: 'The good news is I can still play guitar. I've been doing really well.'

The residency is set to begin on 6 May and Dumont said preparing for the shows has given him a renewed sense of gratitude and perspective.

Reflecting on rehearsals and revisiting the band's history, he shared: 'It's kind of made me think about how grateful I am for the life I've gotten to lead as a musician all these year.'

He also added: 'I'm really excited about the shows, can't wait to see everybody.'

Why he chose to speak now

Dumont explained that seeing other public figures discuss their own diagnoses encouraged him to speak openly.

He said: 'I've just been very inspired by other people who have come out to talk about their health issues on social media.'

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By sharing his story, Dumont appears keen to help reduce stigma and encourage wider understanding of Parkinson's disease, a progressive neurological condition that can affect movement, coordination and daily life.

His openness was met with kind reactions from those closest to him.

Drummer Adrian Young wrote: 'My friend, bandmate, and hero, I love you brother.'

Bassist Tony Kanal added: 'Love you beyond words my friend. Can't wait to get on stage with you again.'

Meanwhile, Gabrial McNair shared: 'You are such a beautiful soul, Tom!! I love you so much and can't wait to get on stage with you!! LFG!!'

A lasting legacy with No Doubt

No Doubt formed in 1986 and became one of the defining bands of the 1990s and early 2000s, with hits including Don't Speak, Just a Girl and Spiderwebs. The group reunited for a performance at Coachella in 2024, their first major live show together in years.

Dumont has long been recognised as a key part of the band's sound, helping shape their blend of ska, rock and pop across decades of success.

While his diagnosis marks a deeply personal challenge, Dumont's message focused just as much on resilience as difficulty. Though he admitted it is 'a struggle every day,' he also made clear that music remains central to his life.

For fans, the update was emotional but also inspiring, as Dumont looks ahead to returning to the stage once again.