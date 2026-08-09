Mercedes Formula 1 driver George Russell has revealed he is engaged to long-term partner Carmen Montero Mundt, announcing the news during F1's summer break with a series of understated beachside photographs on social media. Russell posted images from what appeared to be a private dinner by the sea, with an engagement ring and white heart emoji quietly signalling the couple's decision to take the next step. Russell's announcement was simple, with no lengthy statement, and the four photographs he shared suggested the proposal took place during a private dinner by the beach, with the images left to tell the story.

How Russell and Mundt's Six-Year Partnership Became F1's Quietest Romance

Russell and Mundt have been together for more than six years, having begun dating in early 2020 after being introduced by a mutual friend. Since then, Mundt has become a familiar presence in the Formula 1 paddock, regularly accompanying Russell at Grand Prix weekends while keeping much of their private life out of public view.

The couple have kept most details of their relationship private, but their partnership has tracked Russell's rise from junior prospect to race winner and title contender with Mercedes. Mundt's regular appearances in the paddock and on race weekends have coincided with some of the most significant moments of his career.

Read more Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Spark Secret Wedding Rumours After Private Holiday Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Spark Secret Wedding Rumours After Private Holiday

Beyond the Paddock: Mundt's Finance Career and New Skincare Venture

Mundt, who was born in Spain, moved to the United Kingdom at 18 and studied business management and finance at the University of Westminster. After graduating, she worked in the financial sector, building a career that developed separately from her public association with Russell.

In 2026, she launched skincare brand Barriers with Óscar Valls Bartolomé, with its first products introduced in June. The venture marked a shift into entrepreneurship, adding to her professional profile beyond Formula 1 circles. Her work in finance and skincare has continued alongside her public role as Russell's partner, and her connection to the Mercedes driver has made her a familiar figure to many F1 followers.

Russell's Earlier Hints About Marriage

Russell had already indicated earlier this year that marriage was part of the couple's future plans. In an interview with The Times in June 2026, he said: 'Carmen brings me stability when it comes to racing and also a way to disconnect.' He described her as his future and suggested marriage would happen within five years, adding: 'It won't be next week, but it won't be longer than five years. So somewhere in that timeframe.'

At the time, those remarks were seen as a general reflection on his long-term relationship. With Sunday's announcement, they now read as a more concrete sign that the pair were already considering the step they have now taken.

F1 Paddock Shares Congratulations

The engagement was acknowledged by members of the F1 community. Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli commented, 'Congratulations to you both, mate,' while Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Williams driver Alex Albon's fiancée, Lily Muni He, were among those sending congratulations.

The news places Russell among a number of F1 drivers whose relationships have moved into marriage or engagement, although details of his own wedding plans have not been made public. The engagement adds Russell to a growing list of F1 drivers settling down off-track, as the sport's summer break gives drivers space for life events away from the paddock.

Life off Track Before Title Battle Resumes

The announcement came during the sport's summer break, with Russell due to return to Formula 1 action at the Dutch Grand Prix later this month as he continues his title campaign. The timing means the pair have been able to share the news away from the intensity of a race weekend.

For now, Russell's most significant development away from the cockpit centres on Carmen Mundt, an engagement ring and a quiet celebration by the sea. The couple are celebrating their engagement away from the cameras, but the next time Russell is in the spotlight, it will be with a ring on his finger and a title fight on his mind.