Donald Trump gripped Narendra Modi's arm to climb a single step at the G7 summit, and the image has revived a question that has dogged his presidency for months: can the 80-year-old president move safely without help?

The moment, captured by Reuters photographer Evelyn Hockstein on Tuesday as world leaders gathered for a family photo ahead of a cultural performance at the 52nd G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, shows the Indian prime minister extending his hand and Trump taking it to steady himself onto the platform. The clip, combined with Trump's slow, cautious descent from Air Force One a day earlier, has put his physical condition back at the centre of international coverage.

Modi Offers Support As Trump Takes The Step

The photograph, taken on Tuesday during preparations for the summit's cultural showcase and concert, shows Trump gripping Modi's outstretched hand as he negotiated a single step at the G7 family photo. The White House's own Rapid Response account posted the clip, describing Trump gathering with world leaders before the cultural showcase, a routine framing that made no mention of the support Modi provided.

Footage shared afterwards showed the two leaders stepping off the platform together while still holding hands, an image that several Indian political journalists flagged as notable in its own right.

Reaction from credentialled press following the summit was quick. WION's diplomatic editor wrote that Modi gave a helping hand to the US president, while NDTV's senior executive editor called the image a metaphor for the times. A Firstpost journalist described the scene simply as pure cinema.

.@POTUS gathers with world leaders prior to the start of a cultural showcase and concert at the G7 summit in France pic.twitter.com/vwQLfjEf3a — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 16, 2026

A Visible Pattern Beyond Évian

The single-step moment did not arrive in isolation. Trump had touched down in Geneva, Switzerland, before crossing into France, and was filmed taking each step of the Air Force One stairway slowly, pausing about a third of the way down to steady himself on a landing. His left hand stayed on the banister for the entire descent.

Asked for comment by The Daily Beast, White House communications director Steven Cheung gave a blunt response, insisting the walk had been perfect and dismissing concerns as the product of bad faith or poor eyesight. The remark echoed a line Cheung has used before to respond to similar coverage.

Trump's halting stair walks have become a recurring storyline of his second term, surfacing at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January and again after he was booed at a New York Knicks NBA Finals appearance at Madison Square Garden. Reporters noted he again struggled to walk in a straight line on returning to Air Force One at JFK Airport after that outing.

Trump's Own Words On Stairs And Falling

What sets this episode apart from ordinary tabloid speculation is that Trump has addressed the subject himself, on the record, more than once. Speaking to military generals in September, he said every day someone is falling down stairs, and described being very careful, walking slowly and not trying to set any speed record because, in his words, it does not work out well if you fall.

The following month, at a Navy anniversary address, Trump returned to the theme unprompted, contrasting himself with Joe Biden by saying the chances of Biden walking down stairs successfully were slim, before adding that he has to be careful because one day he is probably going to fall.

Trump is the oldest person ever sworn in as president, a fact he has used against predecessors even as he now faces the same scrutiny he once aimed at Biden, whom he nicknamed 'Sleepy Joe' over similar mobility concerns.

The President of the United States is visibly struggling, and the signs of worsening cognitive decline are becoming harder and harder to ignore. He’s also falling asleep regularly in meetings.



Why is this not a national story every day? https://t.co/1cLWwxJ1Xp — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) June 16, 2026

Summit Agenda Overshadowed By A Single Step

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The viral moment landed as the G7 wrestled with weightier business. Host Emmanuel Macron opened bilateral talks by congratulating Trump on the agreement to end the war with Iran, calling it a very important step for peace, while Trump pushed back on European leaders over what he characterised as insufficient support during the conflict. Demining the Strait of Hormuz, with Britain and France offering assistance, was expected to feature in the coming days of talks.

Separately, Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held their first meeting since a dispute involving Pope Leo XIV and the Iran war, in an encounter Italian officials described as brief but useful for clearing the air. None of that diplomacy, however, drew as much attention as the single step.

The White House has not issued a separate statement addressing the Modi photograph specifically, leaving Cheung's earlier remark to The Daily Beast as the administration's closest on-the-record response to the broader pattern of footage.