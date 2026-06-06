Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's friendship was thrust back under the microscope in New York in May 2026, when fans noticed that Lively's new Instagram Reel from the Met Gala was soundtracked by Swift's song 'All of the Girls You Loved Before' — despite months of rumours that the pair had fallen out over Lively's legal battle with actor Justin Baldoni.

The timing was loaded. The news came after weeks of online claims that Swift had quietly distanced herself from Lively as the It Ends With Us star pursued defamation and sexual harassment allegations against Baldoni. Internet 'insiders' had already decided their supposed fallout was real, pointing to Lively's absence from public celebrations around Swift's engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce as circumstantial proof. Then, within hours of Lively agreeing to settle her case with Baldoni, she reposted a Vogue Germany clip of her sweeping up the Met Gala steps in Versace — backed by Swift's vocals.

The Reel itself was disarmingly straightforward. Lively strides into shot in a pastel gown, flanked by security, her train fanning out behind her. The sped‑up Swift track plays in the background. The actor does not tag Swift, mention her, or nod to the noise around them. Instead, she credits her trainer Don Saladino and jokes in the caption: 'This is why I train ... To be able to move my train,' with a flexed bicep and laughing emoji.

If it was meant as a casual bit of Met content, it did not land that way. Fans immediately started pulling at the thread. One user on X admitted they had bought into the darker version of events circulating online. 'I believed the rumors that Blake threatened to blackmail Taylor and release text messages,' they wrote. 'Now I'm wondering if that was all a ruse and they remained friends.'

Others argued the Met Gala itself had already undermined talk of a deep rift. Lively had been photographed with several of Swift's long-time friends on the night, including Gigi Hadid, Zoë Kravitz and Lena Dunham. 'They are friends,' one person insisted, adding that the way the story had been amplified online showed how quickly narratives get away from reality. Another user linked the Instagram Reel to Swift's latest music saying, 'After I've read TS "Cancelled" lyrics, I think they are still friends.'

'Cancelled!' Lyrics Into Fallout Theories

If the Reel reopened the conversation, it was Swift's song 'Cancelled!' that originally supercharged speculation about a Blake Lively fallout. The track, released on Swift's studio album 'The Life of A Showgirl,' has been widely dissected by fans who think its barbs point directly at the Gossip Girl alum and the Baldoni case.

One verse in particular has been singled out: 'Did you make a joke only a man could? / Were you just too smug for your own good? / Or bring a tiny violin to a knife fight? / Baby, that all ends tonight.' That 'tiny violin' image is not random fan projection. It appears to echo a text message Swift allegedly sent Lively during her legal clash with Baldoni, reported by Page Six, in which Swift wrote: 'I think this b***h knows something is coming because he's gotten out his tiny violin.'

For some listeners, the echo is too sharp to ignore. On Reddit, one fan argued: 'I'm pretty sure ['Cancelled!'] is about Blake anyway. Just because they haven't been seen together in public it doesn't mean they had a falling out.' In that reading, the track is less a diss and more a coded show of solidarity — Swift using her music to back Lively privately, while keeping some public distance from the legal controversy itself.

Still Friends or Just Quietly Apart?

Not everyone is persuaded by that softer interpretation of the Taylor Swift–Blake Lively dynamic. Another Reddit user noted the song's likely timeline, suggesting 'Cancelled!' was written in mid to late 2024, when the two women still appeared to be on good terms. 'They probably were friends when the song was written... It is now early 2026,' the user wrote, pointing out that 'the only fact we know for sure is Taylor has not been seen with Blake since late 2024.'

That last detail, at least, is concrete. As of this writing, the most recent public sighting of Swift and Lively together dates back to October 2024, when they were photographed on a double date in New York with Kelce and Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds. Since then, there has been no public sign of the pair together, no stadium box selfies, no New York pap strolls and no joint holiday photos.

From there, the gap has been aggressively filled by conjecture. The most dramatic strand of rumour claims Lively threatened to 'blackmail' Swift by leaking private text messages, though no evidence has been produced to support it and no party involved has addressed it on the record. Without official comment from Swift, Lively or their representatives, that allegation — and much of the surrounding narrative — remains unverified.

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What is clear is that both women are now living inside a feedback loop where single song lyrics, soundtrack choices on an Instagram Reel and who stands next to whom at a gala are treated as data points in a sprawling relationship investigation. The Met Gala clip set to 'All of the Girls You Loved Before' did not settle the question of whether Swift and Lively have had a genuine falling out. It did, however, underline how little it now takes for fans to decide a friendship is either over, thriving, or being waged by subtweet.

Until the pair choose to appear together again — or to say something directly — the story of their supposed fallout will continue to be written largely by people who are not in the room.