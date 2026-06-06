Dua Lipa's wedding secrets have been revealed as the pop star prepares to marry actor Callum Turner in Sicily next week, with a three-day celebration in Italy expected to draw A-list guests, heavy security and at least one headline-grabbing musical moment. The reported plans have turned what began as a private romance into one of the more talked-about celebrity weddings of the year.

The news comes after two years of increasingly public momentum for the couple, who confirmed their engagement in 2025 after first being linked in 2024. Lipa, 30, has spent much of that time touring and recording, while Turner, 36, has continued to build his screen career and sit near the top of the bookmaker chatter around the next James Bond.

Wedding Plans in Sicily

According to an insider quoted by OK!, guests are expected in Sicily late next week before being moved between multiple venues over three days of ceremonies, parties and luxury experiences. What was once described as a small, intimate gathering is now being presented as a far larger affair, with the guest list and logistics both growing as the preparations have developed.

'When they first started discussing their plans, the idea was to keep things relatively low-key and intimate, with only their nearest and dearest present,' the source said. 'But as the preparations gathered momentum, the celebration naturally grew into something much bigger. It's now evolved into an extravagant three-day event with multiple venues, luxury experiences and a star-studded guest list. No expense has been spared.'

That guest list is already doing the rounds. Charli XCX and Tove Lo are understood to have received invitations, while Sir Elton John has been widely linked with the celebrations after his 2021 collaboration with Lipa, 'Cold Heart.' Reports suggest he could appear in Sicily and may even perform, although that has not been officially confirmed.

If Elton John does end up at the mic, the videos are likely to spread quickly. Security is also being tightened to protect high-profile guests and prevent leaks from the venues, which is hardly surprising when a wedding starts to resemble a boutique festival with better tailoring.

For the couple, though, the emphasis appears to be less on spectacle than on the personal milestone itself. 'Dua and Callum genuinely couldn't be happier about taking this next step together,' the insider added. 'Everyone around them can see how deeply in love they are and how excited they are to finally become husband and wife.'

Charli XCX and the Inspiration

Lipa's own memories of Sicily seem to have played a part in shaping the weekend. She attended Charli XCX's wedding celebrations there last year, and according to the same source, that trip changed the mood of her own plans almost completely.

'Dua absolutely loved being part of Charli's wedding celebrations in Sicily last year and came away feeling inspired by the atmosphere, the setting and how magical the whole experience was,' the source said. 'Seeing how beautifully everything came together made her realise she wanted to create something equally unforgettable for her own big day.'

Charli xcx dancing with the Italian folk band at her wedding in Sicily 🤍 pic.twitter.com/MpVfLxOVZN — xcx source (@xcxsource) September 22, 2025

From there, the wedding reportedly grew into an immersive trip rather than a single ceremony. The idea, the source said, was to make the weekend feel special not only for Lipa and Turner but for every guest making the journey to Italy.

There has also been months of preparation behind the scenes, including reported daily workouts together as the pair get camera ready. It is a very modern sort of pressure, and also slightly mad, but that is the world these weddings now occupy.

Bond Rumours and Career Pressure

Turner is set to return to screens this summer in the romantic comedy One Night Only, while the Bond rumours have only intensified. He remains one of the bookmakers' favourites for the 007 role, the kind of speculation that can drag an actor into a different league almost overnight.

BREAKING: Callum Turner is now the clear favorite to be cast as the next James Bond. pic.twitter.com/NdDdJfLcoX — Polymarket (@Polymarket) March 10, 2026

Lipa is juggling the wedding with a stacked professional schedule of her own. She is working on her fourth studio album with producer Mark Ronson, who is also believed to be on the guest list, while continuing to expand her business interests through Dua By AB, Nespresso and Service95.

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When she confirmed the engagement in British Vogue last year, Lipa sounded thoughtful rather than swept up in celebrity gloss. 'I want to finish my tour, Callum's shooting, so we're just enjoying this period,' she said. 'This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just be best friends forever, it's a really special feeling.'

She was equally direct about the ring Turner designed with help from her sister, Rina. 'It's very exciting. I'm obsessed with it. It's so me. It's nice to know the person that you're going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.'

Nothing about the Sicilian blueprint suggests they are planning to do things by halves. The only question now is whether the weekend is remembered mainly as a star-packed celebrity circus, or as the moment a pop star and a possible future Bond managed to carve out something far more personal in the middle of all that noise.