Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton dating speculation turned up another notch in Monaco on Saturday, as Kanye West's ex arrived in the Ferrari garage on qualifying day ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, just as the seven‑time world champion attempts to convert a strong start to the weekend into victory at his adopted 'home' race.

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For context, the news came after months of increasingly public appearances together. Hamilton, 41, and Kardashian, 45, have been in a relationship since early February, when reports first linked them after a weekend at a luxury retreat in the Cotswolds. Since then, the pair have been photographed at the Super Bowl, seen dining with their families in Los Angeles and spotted biking around New York, turning a private romance into one of the more visible celebrity pairings of 2026.

Kardashian Adds Glamour to Monaco Weekend

Saturday marked Kim's first appearance at a Formula 1 race since the relationship began. TV cameras for Sky Sports captured her entering the Monaco paddock in the morning, with sister Khloé Kardashian by her side, after she had already been seen out in the principality the previous evening.

There were no formal statements from either camp and no dramatic declaration of romance over the circuit tannoy. Instead, Kim's presence read as a high profile show of support in Hamilton's workplace and a reminder that Formula 1 has become one of the places where Hollywood and fashion now like to linger on their days off.

Kim Kardashian and her sister arriving in the paddock #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/hLS6oWbltC — Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) June 6, 2026

Her arrival inevitably added more sparkle to a weekend that hardly needed it. Monaco is already the most photographed stop on the Formula 1 calendar, where yacht decks double as hospitality suites and much of the theatre happens away from the track. As if to underline the sport's love of glamour, Kardashian's walk into the paddock came soon after Alpine's announcement of a reported $150million partnership with Gucci, another neat link between racing and luxury branding.

For Hamilton, the timing is notable. The seven time world champion switched to Ferrari and has been settling into life in red. He arrives in Monaco after two podium finishes for the Scuderia in China and Canada, both with his mother Carmen watching from the garage, although no one at Ferrari has suggested that who is in the paddock has anything to do with the result on track.

Still, sport loves a story, and the idea of Kardashian as some sort of lucky charm is already doing the rounds. That said, Hamilton's pace this weekend has spoken for itself. He topped the timesheets in Friday's second practice session, which observers described as a strong start, and bookmakers have him as second favourite behind Ferrari team mate Charles Leclerc, who grew up on these streets and knows every inch of them.

Hamilton's Home Race

Monaco is effectively Hamilton's home race. Like several drivers on the grid, he lives in the principality, in a penthouse overlooking the harbour, so the setting is familiar even if the pressure never really is. That local knowledge, combined with Ferrari's speed, has given him real hope of a first win for the team at a circuit where qualifying is everything and overtaking is notoriously difficult.

Lewis Hamilton spotted riding a scooter at the paddock during the ‘Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.’ pic.twitter.com/zrV0Bfuqtl — The XO Show ™ (@latenightxoshow) June 5, 2026

Into that tight little world walks one of the most recognisable women on the planet, trailed by cameras and social feeds hungry for every frame. It is fair to ask whether all that attention is a distraction or simply part of what modern Formula 1 has become, because the sport is now as much an entertainment product as a competition. Hamilton has never seemed bothered by that overlap, regularly appearing at fashion weeks and the Met Gala while others prefer the quiet of a simulator.

Nothing on Saturday suggested Ferrari were remotely rattled. Teams are used to VIP guests in Monaco, and Kardashian is just the latest famous face to be ushered through the cramped corridors behind the garages. There were no obvious changes to Hamilton's routine, apart from the usual spike in attention around his motorhome and the inevitable stream of long lens shots tracking who was coming and going.

Kim Kardashian supporting Lewis Hamilton in Monaco this weekend 😎 pic.twitter.com/ULBnguZWYi — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) June 6, 2026

Whether that scrutiny helps or hinders him is impossible to measure and is probably overstated. The car set-up, the tyres and the razor-thin margins around Monaco are likely to matter far more than who is watching from the pit wall.