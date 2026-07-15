Pop queen Dua Lipa has backed Albania's mounting 'Flamingo Revolution', publicly questioning the lack of transparency surrounding a controversial Trump-linked Albania deal that affects a protected Mediterranean island.

It should be noted that earlier this year, large-scale demonstrations have raged across the nation for more than six weeks after the government altered environmental legislation.

The legal shift paved the way for a £1.2bn high-end resort led by investors including Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump. Kushner has described the coastal development as massive. Now, tens of thousands of citizens take to the streets every night to demand a halt to the project.

Dua Lipa Questions Trump-Linked Albania Deal Transparency

Fresh from an Italian honeymoon with her new husband Callum Turner, the iconic singer used her platform to speak out about the protests unfolding in her parents' home country of Albania.

Speaking on her Service95 Book Club podcast, Lipa expressed unease over how the project was greenlit. She noted that it was inspiring to see how much people care about the nation, adding: 'The government has opened up this part of a beautiful nature reserve to a high-end beachfront development.'

The singer then zeroed in on what she sees as administrative issues regarding corruption in the country. 'What I actually find concerning is the principle that the government can just change the law to remove the environmental protection without any kind of public consultation,' she said.

The proposed £1.2bn development, dubbed 'Kushner Island', would effectively transform the area into an eco-resort for holiday-makers to privately lounge around the Mediterranean Sea.

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Protests Escalate Over Trump-Linked Albania Deal Controversy

Her podcast guest, Albanian author Lea Ypi, offered a blunt assessment of the sudden international attention. Ypi described the protests as one of the most inspiring examples of civic activism since communism.

She also commented on the Trump family's involvement in the affair, suggesting that without them, she did not think anyone would care about what happens in Albania. The situation highlights how geopolitical interests and celebrity influence can intersect over a local development.

The project has also raised concerns at the European level, with Members of the European Parliament calling for a halt to the development. They warned that such plans could scupper Albania's long-held ambitions to join the EU.

Meanwhile, Albanian conservationist Aleksander Trajce welcomed the spotlight, telling The Guardian that the singer made a very powerful statement. 'A lot of especially younger Albanians, who see her as an idol, have been inspired,' Trajce told the publication.

Environmental Impact Of The Trump-Linked Albania Deal

On the ground, official accounts and local reports diverge: local officials say development has not yet begun, but some residents report already seeing bulldozers at the sensitive island site.

Unverified videos circulating on social media appear to show angry locals smashing up construction equipment. IBTimes UK was unable to independently verify these claims.

Amidst all of this, the Albanian government has agreed to undertake a full environmental assessment ahead of construction officially starting.

Additionally, an official investigation has been set up to look into the exact circumstances surrounding the law change that made the project possible in the first place. Whether the assessment and investigation will stop the project or simply delay it remains unclear.