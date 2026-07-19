Dragons are not the only ones facing a decisive clash. The official 'House of the Dragon' X account has used the 2026 World Cup Final between Argentina and Spain to build anticipation for Season 3's Episode 5 premiere.

But which team are the dragons backing? And is the show using the final match to mirror the struggles in the Seven Kingdoms tonight?

'House Of The Dragon' Teases World Cup Final Support

The official 'House of the Dragon' X account posted a cryptic message that initially had fans focused on the upcoming episode.

'One final battle ends today. It's win or die,' the post read.

One final battle ends today. It's win or die. 🇪🇸🇦🇷 #HOTD — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) July 19, 2026

Although viewers wondered if it was a reference to the highly anticipated fifth episode of Season 3, the emojis revealed what the post is about. It included the flags of Argentina and Spain.

It did not take long for followers to respond and take sides in the match. 'Lets go for Spain,' a fan wrote.

'HOUSE ARGENTINA WILL REMAIN IN THE IRON THRONE TONIGHT!!! VICTORY IS AT HAND,' another declared.

Fans also began comparing the opposing teams in the World Cup with Team Black and Team Green. 'Rhaenyra's choice is clear. Clear the skies for Argentina!' a fan of the Blacks wrote. Another argued that Argentina is for #TeamGreen.

One Sunday, Two 'Final Battles'

After highlighting the World Cup Final, the account reminded followers that there will be more battles to be fought before the day ends.

However today's final ends... there's still another title to fight over tonight. #HOTD https://t.co/nxwWvyGJdm — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) July 19, 2026

Reposting the initial tweet, it stated: 'However today's final ends... there's still another title to fight over tonight.'

So what will happen in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 5? The teaser for the still-unnamed episode confirms that Daemon Targaryen and the Winter Wolves are going to be part of a major battle, and it could involve Team Green's Criston Cole and Ormund Hightower.

In addition, Rhaenyra Targaryen appears to be struggling with the weight of ruling the Seven Kingdoms, and the teaser confirms that Aemond Targaryen is alive and already scheming with Alys Rivers in Harrenhal.

The specific battle mentioned in George R.R. Martin's book 'Fire and Blood' is still not identified. However, based on the sequence of events, there is a possibility that Episode 5 will feature the Battle by the Lakeshore, which is described as the bloodiest land battle in the Dance of the Dragons.

Also known as the Fishfeed, the Battle by the Lakeshore involved thousands of participants. The major battle took place in the riverlands on the shore of Gods Eye and included warriors representing several Houses, including Crakehall and Lannister for the greens, and Dustin, Frey and Blackwood for the blacks.

The outcome for both the 2026 World Cup Final and 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 5 is still unknown. The contests for victory remain open for the supporters of all the teams involved.

The 2026 World Cup Final between Argentina and Spain is still ongoing. Meanwhile, 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 5 will air on Sky Atlantic HD on 19 July at 2:00 am BST. The back‑to‑back scheduling places the episode in the immediate aftermath of the match for UK audiences.