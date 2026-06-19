Lara Trump used the opening day of the Barack Obama Presidential Centre to mount a pointed attack on the $850 million Chicago project, calling it 'ugly' and insisting taxpayers were being left to cover the costs. The remarks came during a live segment on Fox News' Outnumbered on Thursday — the same morning the centre opened its doors to the public on Juneteenth.

'It's ugly, it's over budget, the taxpayers are footing the bill,' the Fox News host and daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump said on air. She then drew a pointed contrast with her father-in-law's own planned presidential library, saying: 'When I think about what I would want a legacy of a president to look like, I think about the Trump presidential library.'

LARA TRUMP: “I wonder if the Obama library will highlight the way that Obama had people spy on Donald Trump as a civilian during the 2016 presidential campaign.”



“Or are they saving that for the Biden library when they talk about the weaponization of the Department of Justice… pic.twitter.com/uuZtNj2W00 — Overton (@overton_news) June 19, 2026

Spying Claims Air on Opening Day

Lara Trump did not stop at criticism of the building. She also used the platform to air a long-running political allegation tied to the Obama era, questioning what the new centre would choose to display. 'I wonder if the Obama library will highlight the way that Obama had people spy on Donald Trump as a civilian during the 2016 presidential campaign,' she said.

She went further, suggesting the controversy might be better suited to a different venue entirely. 'Or are they saving that for the Biden library when they talk about the weaponisation of the Department of Justice to prevent Donald Trump from becoming president again,' she added, before concluding: 'I'm just waiting to see what happens!'

Multiple official reviews and mainstream fact-checks have found no evidence that the Obama White House directed or carried out illegal surveillance of the Trump campaign.

A Decade in the Making

More than a decade after it was first announced, the Obama Presidential Centre and Library officially opened to the public in Chicago's Jackson Park on 19 June 2026. The grand opening ceremony the previous evening drew three former presidents — Joe Biden, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton — while President Donald Trump was not invited.

The 19-acre campus includes a museum featuring digital exhibits on key moments in Obama's presidency, a basketball court, a branch of the city's public library and acres of green space. At the ceremony, Obama said he wanted the centre to be 'a vibrant, living celebration of community, where we can learn together and share the joys of art and music and sport and play.'

Lara Trump on Obama Library: It’s ugly, it's over budget, the taxpayers are footing the bill. When I think about what I would want a legacy of a president to look like, I think about the Trump presidential library. pic.twitter.com/RNaSy8LesK — Acyn (@Acyn) June 19, 2026

The Cost Row

The project's finances have drawn sustained scrutiny well before opening day. The centre was initially estimated to cost $350 million (£276 million), but after a series of setbacks and delays, the price more than doubled to $850 million (£670 million). While construction was privately funded, surrounding public infrastructure costs are a separate matter.

The Chicago Department of Transportation spent $123.3 million (£97 million) since 2022 on capital projects aimed at remaking the roadways and green space in Jackson Park and around the centre, with final public infrastructure costs likely to approach $200 million (£158 million) — costs that sit outside the centre's privately-funded price tag. A $470 million (£371 million) endowment that the Obama Foundation pledged to fill as a taxpayer protection has received only $1 million (£790,000) in deposits.

The timing of Lara Trump's remarks reflects a broader political battle playing out around two competing presidential legacies. With Donald Trump actively promoting plans for his own library and the Obama centre now open, the contrast between the two projects has become fresh ground for partisan debate. The cost disputes surrounding the Obama centre, and the questions over its promised endowment, are unlikely to fade now that the building is open and in public view.