The Albanian protest against Kushner resort plans has taken a sharper, more physical turn, with protesters seen pushing construction crates downhill and tearing down parts of a site linked to luxury tourism development on the country's southern coast.

Footage from demonstrations near Sazan Island and the nearby Zvernec area, close to Vlora, shows a tense scene unfolding at active construction zones. Materials are toppled, temporary structures are dismantled, and crowds gather around site boundaries as tensions rise over the future of the coastline.

What began as environmental opposition is now visibly escalating into direct action.

Albanians have begun to push construction crates downhill, in protest of the Kushner and Israel plans to take over an island pic.twitter.com/pmJ4TnDboI — LPC (@landpalestine) June 22, 2026

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Sazan Island And The Development At The Centre Of The Dispute

Sazan Island, a former military base long closed to the public, sits at the heart of the controversy. The island is now part of proposed luxury tourism development plans linked to Jared Kushner through his investment firm Affinity Partners.

The Jared Kushner Albania project envisions transforming the isolated island into a high-end resort destination, with additional development pressure also reported in nearby coastal zones such as Zvernec.

Supporters argue the plans could boost tourism investment and bring international attention to Albania's Adriatic coastline. Critics see a different outcome, warning that the scale and location of development could permanently alter a protected and historically significant landscape.

Why Protesters Are Saying 'Hands Off Our Island'

The phrase 'Hands Off Our Island' has become a rallying cry for demonstrators who believe Sazan should remain untouched by large-scale private development.

For protesters, this is not only about tourism. It is about ownership, access, and whether strategic coastal land should be opened to foreign-backed commercial projects.

The message is rooted in a broader concern that Albania's natural coastline is being reshaped without enough public consent, especially in areas with environmental and historical value.

Environmental Concerns Driving The Albania Protest Against Kushner Resort

Environmental groups have become central voices in the Albanian environmental protest movement, highlighting risks to fragile coastal ecosystems around Vlora Bay.

The region is known for migratory bird routes, including flamingo habitats, and ecologically sensitive wetlands that form part of a wider Mediterranean biodiversity corridor.

Critics argue that construction linked to the Sazan Island development plans could disrupt these ecosystems, particularly if tourism infrastructure expands into protected or semi-protected zones.

Rather than an isolated concern, environmental pressure has become one of the main forces sustaining ongoing demonstrations.

Political Backing And Rising Public Friction

Prime Minister Edi Rama has defended Albania's approach to foreign investment, framing large tourism projects as part of a broader strategy to modernise the economy and attract global capital.

But the Kushner-backed resort has become increasingly controversial domestically, with protests intensifying outside development sites and public debate growing louder over land use decisions.

Government policy is focused on investment-led growth, while sections of the public argue that environmental safeguards and community input are being sidelined.

From Local Protest To Wider Political Symbol

What started as resistance to a specific development has evolved into something broader.

The Sazan Island protest is now tied to wider debates about transparency, national resources, and how Albania balances economic development with environmental protection. The involvement of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump has amplified attention, turning a local dispute into an internationally watched controversy.

The viral images of construction crates being pushed downhill have become symbolic, capturing a deeper sense of frustration over how decisions about land and coastline development are made.

A Standoff Still Unresolved

At this stage, neither side appears willing to retreat. On the one hand, investors and officials point to economic opportunity, job creation, and Albania's growing appeal as a tourist destination. On the other hand, protesters warn that short-term gains could come at the cost of long-term environmental damage and loss of public access.

As construction continues and demonstrations persist, Sazan Island remains at the centre of a dispute that is no longer just about a resort, but about who gets to decide the future of Albania's coastline.