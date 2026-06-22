Donald Trump has publicly erupted at Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Washington and online this week, turning on one of his closest European allies after she rejected the use of Italian bases in his war with Iran and dismissed his claim that she had 'begged' him for a G7 photo.

The clash leaves Donald Trump, now 80 and in his second term as US president, feuding in plain sight with the leader of a key NATO partner at a moment when both face pressure at home and abroad.

For context, Trump and Meloni had, until recently, been held up as ideological twins on the world stage. Both ran on hardline immigration platforms, both revelled in culture-war rhetoric, and Trump had repeatedly hailed Meloni as a 'friend' and 'fantastic leader.' She was the only European head of government to attend his inauguration in January 2025, a highly unusual move that signalled Rome's bet on a personal bond with the White House.

That bet is looking shaky.

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Donald Trump Fury Over Iran War And NATO Support

The latest rupture began with policy, not selfies. Italian officials refused to allow American bombers to use Italy's military bases on routes to Iran, a decision that effectively kept the country out of Trump's deeply unpopular campaign against Tehran. In a post on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, Donald Trump accused Italy of failing the alliance.

'After spending Trillions of Dollars on NATO, Italy, and its Prime Minister, wouldn't even think of becoming involved with the Islamic Republic of Iran and their very serious Nuclear Threat,' he wrote, arguing that the United States had defended Italy 'for decades' only to be 'abandoned' when 'tested'. He ended bluntly, 'Not good!'

Italian officials insist they are acting in line with their own security and political calculations, not American mood swings. Meloni had already condemned Trump's attacks on Iran, and her refusal to open Italian bases was presented in Rome as a question of sovereignty, not spite.

Still, security wrangling rarely draws global attention on its own. It was Trump's insistence on a petty, image-based slight that really lit the fuse.

G7 Photo Row Blows Up Between Donald Trump And Meloni

The news came after Trump boasted on Italian television on Friday that Meloni had desperately sought a photograph with him during the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on 16 June. 'She begged me to take a picture with her. She wanted a picture with me so badly,' he told the broadcaster. 'I wouldn't have taken it, but I felt sorry for her.'

Meloni did not let that one pass. In a video posted on social media, she called the story 'completely made up' and said she was 'frankly astonished' at the US president's behaviour. 'I don't know why the president of the United States behaves like this toward his allies, and it's not the first time,' she said, adding the pointed line that has now ricocheted around European capitals, 'There is one thing he should remember: neither I nor Italy ever beg.'

It was a sharp, almost theatrical rebuttal, and it clearly got under his skin. Rather than dial things down, Donald Trump doubled down. In another Truth Social post on Saturday he insisted she had asked 'over and over' for the G7 photo and tried to tie her supposed desperation to her standing at home. 'She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity,' he wrote, arguing that voters were punishing her for declining to 'deny Iran from obtaining or developing a Nuclear Weapon.'

Meloni's answer was equally personal. Writing on Instagram, she described Trump's 'constant, unprovoked attacks' as 'senseless' and flipped his popularity jab back in his direction, pointing to his own weak polling during his second term. 'As for my popularity, being your friend certainly has not helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you,' she said. 'My popularity depends on my ability to defend Italy's national interest, and that is exactly what I have always done. In any case, my popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours.'

The Italian public did not need subtitles.

From 'Beautiful Young Woman' To 'Lacked Courage'

For starters, this is not the first time the partnership has frayed when Meloni has refused to follow Trump's line. Last year, during talks over a Gaza peace deal in Sharm el-Sheikh, the US president had publicly flattered her as a 'beautiful young woman.' That kind of language was already borderline cringe in European diplomatic circles. What has followed is more serious.

Relations worsened when Meloni denounced Trump's 'unhinged' verbal attacks on Pope Leo XIV as 'unacceptable.' Trump, who is unusually sensitive to public slights, then accused her of lacking 'courage.' The Iran dispute poured fuel on that smouldering resentment, and the photo row seems to have ignited it fully.

In his latest broadside, Trump claimed Meloni 'doesn't care if Iran has a nuclear weapon and would blow up Italy in two minutes if it had the chance.' The language was apocalyptic, even by his standards, and framed a NATO ally as near reckless in the face of annihilation. No evidence for such a scenario was offered. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify Trump's characterisations of Meloni's private views, so take everything lightly.

Italian officials, for their part, have tried to show this is bigger than one politician's pride. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cancelled a planned trip to Miami, calling Trump's words 'serious and offensive' and saying they 'offend all of Italy'. When a usually cautious foreign minister pulls a visit over rhetoric, you know things are properly strained.