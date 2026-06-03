The music world is mourning the loss of legendary R&B balladeer and two-time Grammy Award winner Peabo Bryson, who passed away at age 75.

Known globally for lending his smooth, velvet tenor to iconic Disney theme songs—including 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'A Whole New World'—as well as a multi-decade catalogue of romantic anthems, the singer's death marks the end of an era for contemporary soul music.

Over a career spanning more than 50 years, Bryson established himself as one of the definitive vocalists of his generation, transitioning effortlessly from gritty Southern soul to global pop super-stardom. Here are ten photos to remember the legendary R&B balladeer.

Family Confirms Peabo Bryson's Passing Following Stroke

The veteran vocalist passed away peacefully on the evening of Tuesday, 2 June 2026, surrounded by his immediate family and closest friends. The announcement arrived just days after representatives confirmed that Bryson was receiving hospital treatment after suffering a stroke over the weekend.

In an emotional public statement, the singer's family shared their grief while celebrating his massive cultural footprint:

Read more Peabo Bryson's Cause of Death Revealed as Fans Remember the Voice of Love's Famous Songs Peabo Bryson's Cause of Death Revealed as Fans Remember the Voice of Love's Famous Songs

'With broken hearts and profound sadness, the family of two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and balladeer, Peabo Bryson, announces his passing. He transitioned peacefully at 5:00 p.m. ET on the evening of Tuesday, June 2, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family and those closest to him.'

The family also expressed deep appreciation for the sudden influx of global tributes, adding: 'We are tremendously moved by the outpouring of love, prayers and support from fans, friends, and colleagues around the world. While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit.'

As reported by Variety, the family has requested privacy as they navigate this personal period of mourning, with details regarding a public celebration of life expected to be released at a later date.

The Voice Behind Disney's Golden Era

While Bryson was already a highly respected fixture within the R&B community by the late 1980s, it was his work with Walt Disney Pictures in the early 1990s that immortalised his voice for generations of film fans.

In 1991, he paired with a rising Céline Dion for the title track of Beauty and the Beast. The soaring ballad became a massive commercial success, entering the pop top ten and winning Bryson his first Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

He repeated this historic success the following year by collaborating with Regina Belle for 'A Whole New World', the main theme for the 1992 animated feature Aladdin. The track made chart history by climbing to Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the first Disney movie theme ever to achieve the feat, and also secured Bryson his second career Grammy Award.

Five Decades of Musical Excellence

Born Robert Peapo Bryson on 13 April 1951 in Greenville, South Carolina, the singer's musical roots were firmly planted in the church and traditional African-American gospel and soul.

He began singing professionally in his teens during the 1970s, touring with Moses Dillard and the Tex-Town Display before launching a highly successful solo career with Atlanta's independent label Bang Records.

Bryson quickly earned a reputation as the ultimate duet partner, launching celebrated romantic collaborations outside of Disney with artists such as Natalie Cole and Roberta Flack, the latter of which yielded the classic 1983 wedding favourite 'Tonight, I Celebrate My Love'.

Across a prolific career that saw the release of more than 20 studio albums, he also scored major solo hits on the charts with 'Feel the Fire', 'If Ever You're in My Arms Again', and 'Can You Stop the Rain'.

The late singer is survived by his wife, Tanya, his children, Robert and Linda, and three grandchildren.