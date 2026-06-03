American singer and Grammy Award-winning balladeer Peabo Bryson has died at the age of 75, his family has confirmed. The acclaimed vocalist, best known for his soulful Disney ballads and romantic duets, passed away on Tuesday at 5 p.m., surrounded by close family members.

News of his death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans across the world, who are remembering his distinctive voice behind some of the most recognisable love songs in modern film history, including 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'A Whole New World'.

Cause of Death Confirmed

As reported by TMZ, family members confirmed that Bryson died following complications from a stroke. In a statement, they said he passed away peacefully, surrounded by those closest to him. The announcement highlighted both his musical legacy and his role as a husband, father and grandfather.

While further medical details have not been publicly released, the confirmation has led to widespread searches for Peabo Bryson's cause of death and tributes celebrating his long-standing career in soul and R&B music.

The news has also renewed attention on his decades-long influence in shaping romantic film soundtracks, particularly during the 1990s when his collaborations brought Disney animated features to global chart success.

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Disney Soundtrack Legacy

Bryson became internationally recognised through his work on Disney's golden era of animated films. His duet with Celine Dion on 'Beauty and the Beast' became a defining moment in film music history, earning critical acclaim and commercial success.

He later teamed up with Regina Belle for 'A Whole New World' from Aladdin, a track that achieved historic chart success by becoming the first song from an animated film to reach number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The song remains one of Disney's most enduring romantic ballads and is widely associated with Bryson's soaring vocal style.

Both songs earned Grammy Awards, further cementing his reputation as one of the most influential voices in cinematic music.

Peabo Bryson Songs and Career Highlights

Beyond his Disney contributions, Bryson built a career spanning decades with a series of R&B and soul classics. His hit singles include 'Can You Stop the Rain', 'If Ever You're in My Arms Again', 'Feel the Fire', and 'Tonight, I Celebrate My Love', the latter recorded with Roberta Flack.

These songs helped define his reputation as a leading voice in romantic soul ballads throughout the 1980s and 1990s. His smooth vocal delivery and emotional depth made him a frequent collaborator for duets, with his music regularly charting across the United States and internationally.

Bryson's work earned him two Grammy Awards and a lasting place in the history of contemporary R&B.

Fans and Music Industry Tribute

Following the announcement, fans have taken to social media to share memories of Bryson's music, particularly his Disney recordings and classic duets. Many have described his voice as timeless, noting how his songs became part of personal and cultural milestones.

'One of the greatest voices ever, yet somehow never gets mentioned in GOAT conversations,' one fan wrote. 'Legends live forever ... his music will be played 100 more years,' added another.

Industry figures are also expected to pay tribute to the singer's legacy, which spans decades of influence in both film soundtracks and contemporary soul music.