Celine Dion was among the first to honour the memory of Peabo Bryson, the two-time Grammy-winning singer whose velvety voice defined a generation of romantic ballads.

The legendary R&B singer passed away at 75 after suffering a stroke, leaving behind a profound legacy that spans decades of chart-topping hits and unforgettable collaborations.

Celine Dion shared a poignant tribute to the man she credited with helping to launch her career in the English-speaking market.

For Dion, the loss is deeply personal, transcending the professional connection they shared in the recording booth for their world-famous Beauty and the Beast duet.

The Grammy-winning singer once described the connection he shared with Dion while recording Beauty and the Beast as 'extremely intimate', a remark that has resurfaced following his death, leaving fans reflecting on the bond behind the iconic hit.

Sharing a throwback photo of the pair on Instagram, the music superstar revealed just how much the singer meant to her, both professionally and personally.

'I'm heartbroken to hear that we lost Peabo Bryson today,' she wrote.

'His incredible voice and his kind spirit embodied the beauty of song and performance.'

But it was what she said next that offered a glimpse into a friendship many fans never fully knew about.

Celine Dion pays touching tribute to Disney duet partner Peabo Bryson after his death at 75 https://t.co/QMOFHOolz8 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 3, 2026

The Role Peabo Played in Celine's Career

Long before she became one of the biggest voices in music history, Dion was still finding her footing in English-language music.

Read more Peabo Bryson Dead at 75: 10 Photos of Veteran R&B Singer of 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'Whole New World' Peabo Bryson Dead at 75: 10 Photos of Veteran R&B Singer of 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'Whole New World'

According to the singer, Bryson helped make that transition easier.

'He made me so comfortable, as I was just learning to sing in English,' she recalled.

For fans, the revelation added a new layer to a partnership that produced one of Disney's most beloved songs.

Their 1991 recording of Beauty and the Beast became an instant classic, introducing audiences to a vocal pairing that remains unforgettable more than three decades later.

Yet behind the polished performance was a connection that neither artist forgot.

Celine Dion has issued a statement reacting to the passing of the legendary Peabo Bryson who died today at 75.



“I’m heartbroken to hear that we lost Peabo Bryson today.



His incredible voice and his kind spirit embodied the beauty of song and performance.



He was so… pic.twitter.com/kKBhWzBesm — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 3, 2026

The Comment Fans Are Talking About

Years after the song's release, Bryson reflected on what it was like working alongside Dion. His recollection has taken on new meaning in the wake of his death.

Speaking to CBC, Bryson explained that great duets require trust, balance, and an understanding of each other's strengths. Then he shared a memory that has resurfaced across social media.

'I looked across at her, and she looked back at me, and what went on from the point of becoming relaxed was extremely intimate.'

The singer quickly clarified what he meant. 'You can't buy that. You can record it, though.'

Fans have interpreted the remark as a reflection of the rare chemistry that can develop between artists when they create something special together.

Many pointed to the timeless quality of Beauty and the Beast as proof.

An Outpouring of Grief

As news of Bryson's death spread, tributes flooded social media from fans who grew up listening to his music. His family acknowledged the overwhelming response in a statement released after his passing.

'We are tremendously moved by the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from fans, friends, and colleagues around the world.'

The family added that, while their hearts were broken, they found comfort in knowing how many lives Bryson had touched through his music and generosity. 'His legacy and music will live on for generations to come.'

It was a sentiment echoed by Dion. The singer closed her tribute with a message to Bryson's loved ones and a final farewell to the man she credited with bringing joy into her life.

'My heart is with your family, and may you rest in peace, Peabo. Love, Celine xx.'

A Legacy That Lives On

For many music fans, Bryson's legacy extends far beyond awards and chart success. His voice became the soundtrack to countless memories, from romantic ballads to Disney classics. But for Dion, the loss appears especially personal. Her tribute revealed not just admiration for a fellow performer but gratitude for a mentor, collaborator, and friend who stood beside her during a pivotal moment in her career.

And as listeners return to Beauty and the Beast in the days following his death, many are hearing the song a little differently now. Not simply as a Disney classic. But as the lasting record of a remarkable musical connection that neither artist ever forgot. Bryson's contributions to the arts ensured that his voice would continue to resonate for generations to come.