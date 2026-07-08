Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan has accused FIFA of wanting Lionel Messi and Argentina to remain in the World Cup after his side suffered a dramatic 3-2 defeat in the Round of 16.

Hassan claimed the defending champions had 'received support at every level' during their comeback victory, after Egypt appeared close to delivering one of the biggest shocks in tournament history.

Egypt looked in control after taking a 2-0 lead and holding their advantage deep into the match. However, Argentina turned the game around in a stunning 13-minute spell, with Cristian Romero, Messi and Enzo Fernandez scoring to send the holders into the quarter-finals.

The defeat left Hassan and his players devastated, with the Egypt manager questioning whether outside factors played a role in the result.

Hassan Questions World Cup Fairness

He pointed towards marketing interests and suggested there was a desire to keep Messi, one of football's biggest global stars, involved in the tournament.

'We were better, but football is unfair,' Hassan said in his post-match interview.

The Egypt boss insisted his team had worked hard and deserved more from the match, while claiming that decisions and circumstances outside their control made their task even harder against the world champions.

Hassan said he believed Argentina benefited from support because of their status as the reigning champions and because of Messi's presence at the tournament.

'It could be a matter of marketing, they could want to make a World Cup with the champion of the last World Cup, they want Messi to exist (in the tournament),' he said.

The Egypt manager praised his players for their performance and thanked supporters from Egypt, the Arab world and Africa for their backing. However, he admitted it was difficult to accept such a painful defeat after his side had come so close to producing a historic result.

'I thank my players very much. To all the Egyptians, the Arabs, the Africans, you can work hard, it's what you have to do, but sometimes there are other factors that make you struggle,' Hassan said.

He later repeated his belief that Egypt had been treated unfairly during the match.

'Why isn't there any fairness in sport? In football? I do not want to try to put it nicely here with beautiful wording. We have been treated unfairly today. We have suffered injustice.'

Hassan also claimed the outcome was influenced by 'internal' and 'external' factors and revealed that Egypt had objected to the appointment of referee Francois Letexier before the match.

Egypt were particularly frustrated by several decisions during the game. The team had a goal ruled out while leading 1-0, while they were also angry when Mohamed Salah was penalised for a foul that stopped him from moving into a one-on-one chance.

The tension continued after Fernandez scored Argentina's winning goal, with a confrontation breaking out near the touchline. During the incident, Hassan raised his hands in an X shape, a gesture often associated with an accusation of racism against a referee.

It remains unclear whether Hassan was referring to a specific incident or using the gesture as a wider protest against decisions he believed went against Egypt.

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Argentina And FIFA Face Fresh Accusations

The claims from Hassan come as Argentina's World Cup success under FIFA president Gianni Infantino has already attracted criticism from some fans.

Infantino has faced accusations of favouritism from supporters during Argentina's run, although no evidence has emerged to support claims of corruption or match manipulation involving FIFA or the president.

Messi, who guided Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022, remains one of the most recognisable figures in world football. His involvement in the tournament has been viewed as a major storyline as he enters the later stages of his career.

Infantino previously attracted attention after celebrating Argentina's narrow last-32 victory over Cape Verde before later insisting he remained neutral. He also raised an Egyptian flag before Switzerland's Round of 16 match with Colombia, in what appeared to be an attempt to reject suggestions of favouritism towards Argentina.

During Egypt's defeat, the first major decision involving Letexier was a penalty awarded to Argentina in the first half. However, Egypt had little reason to complain about the decision, and Messi eventually missed the spot-kick.

The match itself was a dramatic contest. Yasser Ibrahim gave Egypt the lead after 15 minutes, before Mostafa Ziko doubled the advantage midway through the second half. Argentina then produced their comeback, scoring three times to end Egypt's hopes.

Ziko later criticised Letexier after the match, describing the referee as unfair while speaking through tears.

'Referee, not fair,' he said. 'Unjust, unjust referee. An unjust person. An injustice that is so clear.'

He added: 'He's wasting the effort of an entire nation. Since the beginning of the game, we were leaving the game winning 2-0 against Argentina. But the cup has already been given.'

Argentina's progress has also led some fans to point towards their penalty record at recent World Cups, noting that the team has received eight penalties in their last 12 World Cup matches.

Despite the controversy surrounding Egypt's elimination, Argentina will now continue their title defence. They will face either Switzerland or Colombia in the quarter-finals, with a possible semi-final meeting against England if Harry Kane's side overcome Norway.