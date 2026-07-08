Hossam Hassan says he will not watch another match at the 2026 World Cup — and he wants everyone to know why.

The Egypt coach delivered an extraordinary broadside after his side surrendered a 2-0 lead in the final 11 minutes to lose 3-2 to Argentina in Atlanta on Tuesday, accusing referees and VAR officials of conspiring to keep Lionel Messi's holders in the tournament.

Coach Expresses Frustration Post-Match

Egypt's all-time top scorer did not mince his words after the game. In the post-match interview, Hassan did not hold back in expressing his disgust and frustration at the Argentina vs Egypt match-up.

'I do not want to put it nicely and talk about hard luck. We have been cheated unfairly today; we have suffered injustice,' Hassan said after their loss.

The incident that infuriated Hassan appeared to be a challenge involving Hamdy Fathy and Alexis Mac Allister. Hassan felt Egypt should have been awarded a penalty after Mac Allister pulled Fathy.

'A penalty was ruled out, was not even checked by VAR. A second goal was remarkably disallowed. There has not even been a VAR check when we have all seen the image of the [shirt] being pulled back,' he rued.

It was that sense of injustice, Hassan made clear, that pushed him past frustration and into protest. Convinced that he and his team were victims of injustice, the former striker declared that from hereon he would no longer watch the remaining matches of the tournament, explaining that this was his way of protesting against the treatment he and his team received at the 2026 World Cup.

'I am not going to continue following the matches of this World Cup,' Hassan said. 'This is my own way of speaking up.'

Hassan's Conspiracy Theory

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Hassan's outburst was hardly surprising, given the turn of events in the last 11 minutes of regulation time. Egypt had appeared comfortably ahead at that point, 2-0, thanks to goals from Ibrahim and Mostafa Ziko.

However, three goals from Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernández changed the complexion of the game entirely.

It was arguably a stunning comeback for Argentina. But in Hassan's eyes, there were external factors at play to ensure the defending champions would remain in contention at the 2026 World Cup.

'In football, there are sometimes external factors that go beyond the technical aspects. The world champions received support at every level,' Hassan claimed. 'Perhaps they wanted to keep the world champions in the competition. Perhaps they wanted Messi to stay in the running,' he added.

Noon Game Schedule Criticised

Hassan's grievances did not end with the officiating. Beyond the speculation he offered after their loss to Argentina, he also took aim at the fixture schedule, questioning why the match had been set for 12pm — just four days after both sides had taken to the field and won their respective round-of-32 ties.

'Whoever schedules those matches has never played football. You never schedule a game for 12pm. At noon you go for a walk or to eat brunch; you do not go to play football,' Hassan quipped. 'When are the players supposed to eat? At 7.30am?'

Between the officiating and the scheduling, then, Hassan left little doubt that he considered his side let down twice over — first by decisions on the pitch, then by decisions made long before kick-off.

Yet for all his anger, Hassan was careful to separate his frustration with the circumstances from his feelings about his players. The defeat, and Egypt's failure to advance, was heartbreaking — but despite the outcome, Hassan remained proud of his team, particularly as most of his players were home-based.

'I'm very, very satisfied with the effort they put in. Most of our players come from the Egyptian domestic league, while many players in other national teams are based in Europe and live in that professional environment,' Hassan said.

As for Argentina, the journey continues regardless of the storm Hassan has stirred up behind them. Up next for Messi and company will be Switzerland, with both teams set to meet on Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.

But for Hassan, none of that will be worth watching. His World Cup, by his own declaration, ended the moment the final whistle blew in Atlanta — and he intends to stay away from a screen until it's over.