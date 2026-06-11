Madison Square Garden was transformed into a glittering celebrity spectacle on Wednesday, 10 June 2026, as the San Antonio Spurs faced the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

It was a night defined as much by courtside glamour as basketball intensity, with Taylor Swift and Adam Sandler among the headline attendees, alongside a packed roster of A-list figures.

Ahead of tip-off, celebrity row included regular Knicks supporters Spike Lee, Ben Stiller and Timothée Chalamet, while the arena buzzed with rumours of record-breaking comeback potential.

Celebrity Row Lights Up Game 4 Atmosphere

Taylor Swift arrived courtside at Madison Square Garden wearing a blue Knicks-themed T-shirt reading 'Stevie Knicks', drawing loud reactions from fans as cameras repeatedly cut to her seat beside Ben Stiller.

Taylor Swift celebrates New York's GAME 4 WIN while walking off the court ‼️ pic.twitter.com/l3hyB4vQOA — NBA (@NBA) June 11, 2026

She was joined by Este and Alana Haim, who wore matching Knicks-inspired outfits, while the trio later welcomed their sister Daniella during a dramatic second-half turnaround by New York.

The Knicks staged a stunning comeback, overturning a 29-point deficit to win 107-106 on OG Anunoby's last-second tip-in, sending Madison Square Garden into chaos.

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Adam Sandler And A-List Stars Bring Hollywood Energy

Adam Sandler was among the most high-profile guests at Game 4, joining fellow celebrities as Madison Square Garden continued its run as the most star-studded venue of the NBA Finals.

Earlier in the series, Game 3 had already drawn US President Donald Trump to a suite alongside Knicks owner James Dolan, adding to the unprecedented celebrity presence.

Other familiar faces included Derek Jeter, Eli Manning, Jay-Z, Robert Kraft, Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, Tracy Morgan, Timothée Chalamet and Fat Joe, reinforcing the event's cultural crossover appeal.

Knicks Victory Sparks Wild Garden Celebration

The Knicks' historic Game 4 victory, sealed in the final 1.2 seconds, marked one of the greatest comebacks in NBA Finals history and sent the home crowd into euphoric celebration.

Taylor Swift was seen celebrating courtside before exiting the arena alongside her entourage, visibly thrilled as fans continued to chant and cheer long after the buzzer. Spike Lee and other long-time Knicks supporters were also in full voice throughout the night, reflecting the deep cultural bond between the franchise and its most loyal celebrity fanbase.

Look at her man ...she is a Disney princesses in real life ❣️



Now I'm getting why mother Taylor Swift is getting the allegations of AI .pic.twitter.com/Mbn1xSJK1e — Women ❄️ (@frostsoul_x) June 11, 2026

Adam Sandler was also spotted reacting animatedly to the Knicks' dramatic run, sharing moments of disbelief and laughter with fellow attendees in the courtside section.

Meanwhile, ongoing speculation about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's reported plans to marry in New York added an extra layer of intrigue to her presence at Madison Square Garden, although no official confirmation has been made.

Knicks Vs. Spurs Game 4 Attention Shifts to Game 5

With the series now finely poised at 2-2, attention quickly shifts to Game 5, where both the Spurs and Knicks will look to seize control of the championship race in what promises to be another high-stakes encounter.

Madison Square Garden once again proved its status as the NBA's premier stage for both sporting drama and celebrity spectacle, with Taylor Swift's continued association with the venue adding to its modern cultural significance.

The evening ultimately blended sport and stardom seamlessly, as the Knicks' remarkable comeback victory and the presence of global celebrities like Taylor Swift and Adam Sandler ensured Game 4 will be remembered as a defining moment of the Finals season overall.