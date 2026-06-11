Elon Musk has rejected claims that he helped incite Belfast's anti-immigrant riots, arguing that public anger over a knife attack and wider concerns about migration, rather than social media activity, were driving the unrest.

The billionaire's intervention came as police deployed water cannons during a second night of disorder on Wednesday, as politicians accused online platforms of helping to inflame tensions and regulators warned social media companies about their responsibilities under the UK's Online Safety Act.

Musk came under criticism after amplifying posts linked to the unrest on X, prompting accusations that influential online figures were contributing to tensions surrounding the violence.

Social Media Involved, Musk Rejects Criticism

Responding to allegations that social media had played a role in the disorder, Musk dismissed suggestions that online platforms were responsible for the anger surrounding the protests.

'Murderous migrants beheading innocent people in their home town is what's making people angry, not "social media"!' he wrote on X.

Murderous migrants beheading innocent people in their home town is what’s making people angry, not “social media”! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2026

The post followed an earlier message in which Musk amplified a call by activist Tommy Robinson for nationwide demonstrations after the violence, adding: 'Only by protesting REPEATEDLY and LOUDLY will there be any change!!'

Only by protesting REPEATEDLY and LOUDLY will there be any change!! https://t.co/73GDcLLFwv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2026

Northern Ireland Justice Minister Naomi Long told CNN that Musk and others were 'weaponising other people's pain and distress'. She said young people involved in the disorder had been exposed to content that risked further radicalising them online and argued that the focus should remain on supporting affected communities rather than amplifying material that could heighten tensions.

Labour chair Anna Turley also said social media platforms were 'playing a role in driving' the unrest and urged companies to take action against content that could contribute to violence.

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Public Disorder Escalates

Police used water cannons in Newtownabbey, north of Belfast, after officers came under attack from protesters throwing bricks and other objects.

Reuters reported that authorities believed some of the disorder appeared to have been fuelled online. Police also reported arson attacks on homes and vehicles, along with assaults on officers responding to the disturbances.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the violence and said those responsible would face the full force of the law.

'The acts of violence and arson are totally unjustified'



Sir Keir Starmer has begun PMQs by responding to the unrest in Belfast last night.https://t.co/ICFv7txcE2



📺 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/ZDRFCcIYRn — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 10, 2026

Knife Attack At Centre Of Unrest

The disorder followed a knife attack that left Stephen Ogilvie with severe injuries. Ogilvie lost his left eye and suffered wounds to his other eye, face and back.

A Sudanese man was arrested in connection with the attack, which became the focus of intense discussion online and sparked protests that later escalated into wider disorder.

Ogilvie's family have appealed for calm and urged people not to use the attack as justification for violence or hostility towards other communities. Relatives have said they do not share the views of those seeking to use the incident to inflame tensions.

Community Expresses Concern

The Belfast Islamic Centre cancelled evening prayers and advised worshippers to remain at home, stay calm and disregard rumours circulating online. Schools and transport services in some areas were disrupted as authorities responded to security concerns linked to the unrest.

Community organisations reported concerns about intimidation and harassment directed at minority households, while local leaders urged residents to avoid spreading unverified information online and to follow guidance issued by authorities.

Regulatory Scrutiny Of Social Media Organisations

Ofcom warned social media companies that they could face legal consequences if their services were used to incite violence or spread hatred connected to the Belfast unrest.

Reuters reported that the regulator had reminded platforms of their obligations under the Online Safety Act, including duties to assess and mitigate risks linked to illegal content and activity.

The watchdog's intervention followed concerns from authorities that online content may have contributed to the spread of disorder and inflammatory rhetoric surrounding the violence.

The UK government is also considering whether additional online safety measures may be required as authorities assess the wider response to the unrest. Police said investigations into the violence remain ongoing, with further arrests expected as officers examine incidents linked to the disorder.