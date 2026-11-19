Protesters burned a US flag in Manila as Donald Trump received a red-carpet welcome at Malacañang on Wednesday. Demonstrators opposed his visit and a Philippine government plan to establish a technology manufacturing hub under the US-led Pax Silica initiative.

Police blocked the march at San Sebastian Street using container vans and razor wire, preventing demonstrators from advancing towards Mendiola, near Malacañang, where Trump and Marcos were meeting.

The protest on 18 November coincided with Trump's meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, following ASEAN summit events in the capital. Campaigners say the proposed hub threatens Indigenous communities and farmers, while arrests during earlier demonstrations have drawn scrutiny from the Commission on Human Rights.

US Flag Burned as Trump Arrives

'When Trump arrived in Malacañang, we burned the US flag, and then there was protest in the street,' Bagong Alyansang Makabayan secretary general Raymond Palatino said. He added that the protest sought to hold Trump accountable for what he described as a war of aggression and opposed his visit to the Philippines.

🇵🇭 | US flags up in flames at protests in Manila against Pax Silica.



Protesters warn the US-led initiative would turn the Philippines into an "AI sweatshop." pic.twitter.com/CNSSS6zB1K — The Specter (@specter_affairs) November 18, 2026

Palatino estimated that more than 2,000 people joined the 'Trump Out' rally. This figure was provided by the organiser and has not been independently verified. 'We condemned the barrier, the overkill security measures,' he said, criticising the use of container vans and barbed wire.

Marchers travelled from Morayta along Recto Avenue towards Mendiola, a traditional protest site near the presidential palace, before police stopped them at San Sebastian Street. Officers had installed container vans and razor wire across the road.

LOOK: Police presence in Mendiola near Malacañang has been heightened in anticipation of the arrival of protesters opposing US President Donald Trump’s Manila visit.



Trump is expected to have a bilateral meeting with President Marcos in Malacañang today. @TheManilaTimes pic.twitter.com/MSC49rv58i — Allen Limos (@allen_limos) November 17, 2026

A separate GMA News report on security arrangements described three container vans and barbed wire blocking both lanes at the intersection. The blockade prompted a heated exchange between Bagong Alyansang Makabayan president Renato Reyes and a Manila Police District official.

Police Defend Restrictions Near Palace

Reyes maintained that protesters were not causing trouble, while labour leader Jerome Adonis said they wanted to exercise their freedom of expression at Mendiola. Police Colonel Emil Tumibay defended the deployment as necessary to maintain peace and order, saying officers would not initiate trouble.

Police described keeping demonstrators away from Mendiola as non-negotiable because it was not a designated freedom park, where rallies can be held without a permit. This distinction, as explained by Human Rights Watch, provides context for the police position but does not, in itself, establish whether the restrictions imposed on the march were lawful.

Pax Silica Hub Draws Community Opposition

Human Rights Watch says the Philippine government's proposed technology manufacturing hub in Capas, Tarlac province, under the US-led Pax Silica initiative, threatens to displace Indigenous communities and small farmers.

Orlino Lahut, an Aeta from Olongapo who joined the protest, said he feared the project would cost his community its homes and livelihoods.

Exhausted from working overtime, yet my heart is even heavier knowing that Aeta communities and fellow Filipinos still have to raise their voices, fight, and beg for justice over the very land that should rightfully be theirs. My prayers are with every one of you. I will never… — dan | SHOCK!!! ^_–✩ (@dansahikun) November 14, 2026

A Center for Strategic and International Studies assessment said both governments had indicated that no announcement on the Pax Silica hub would accompany Trump's visit. The initiative's legal framework was not expected to be signed until the end of the year.

Earlier Arrests Draw Human Rights Scrutiny

The Commission on Human Rights reported arrests in Manila and Muntinlupa, visible injuries among detainees and concerns about detention conditions. Its investigation into alleged mistreatment remained ongoing, and the arrests during earlier demonstrations were separate from Wednesday's protest along Recto Avenue.

In its official statement, the Commission said its lawyers and investigators were initially denied access to detainees at Camp Bagong Diwa on 15 November, despite repeated requests. Access was granted later that evening after several hours of delay, and the Commission said it was continuing to gather evidence to determine whether human rights violations had occurred.

Trump Receives Honour Guard and Gun Salute

At Malacañang, Trump and Marcos inspected an honour guard, while the national anthems and a 21-gun salute accompanied the welcome. Senior US officials stood nearby on the red carpet before the leaders entered the palace.

On Recto Avenue, protesters continued their programme where police had stopped their march. They dispersed before without reaching Mendiola.