SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk was reportedly furious after learning that Iran had allegedly exploited his company's Starlink satellite internet technology in military operations against US forces, according to The Washington Post.

The newspaper reported on Saturday, 28 November, that Musk had been informed of unauthorised uses of SpaceX's satellite communications technology involving both Iran and the US military, citing people familiar with internal company discussions.

The revelations come months after the US and Israel launched military strikes against Iran in late February 2026, intensifying scrutiny of commercial satellite communications and their increasingly significant role in international conflicts.

Elon Musk's Starlink Faces Scrutiny Over Iranian Military Use

According to two people familiar with internal SpaceX discussions, Musk became enraged after learning about the reported misuse of the company's technology. His team reportedly determined that Iranian forces had exploited Starlink to support military operations against American forces.

SpaceX and the Iranian Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

The Washington Post also reported that a classified briefing provided to US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth during the summer outlined Iran's alleged military use of Starlink.

However, the Pentagon told Reuters it was unaware of the reported briefing concerning the matter. Its response did not independently establish whether Iranian forces had used the satellite network in military operations.

Reuters reported that Starlink is not licensed to operate in Iran, although Musk has previously acknowledged that the service is active inside the country.

The availability of satellite internet in Iran does not establish that SpaceX knowingly supplied technology to Iranian military personnel or authorised its alleged use against American forces.

Pentagon's Use of Starshield Draws Scrutiny

Iran's alleged military use of Starlink was not the only concern reportedly brought to Musk's attention.

One person familiar with the internal discussions told The Washington Post that the SpaceX chief executive had also been informed about the Pentagon's use of Starshield, the company's satellite communications service designed for government and military customers.

The newspaper reported that the US military had used the technology for operations allegedly falling outside the intended scope of a lower-cost subscription designed for ground use.

The reported dispute highlights the distinction between access to satellite connectivity and the conditions governing its military applications.

Similar concerns surrounding commercial satellite communications have emerged during the war in Ukraine, where access to SpaceX's technology has become a subject of international scrutiny.

Starlink's Role in Iran's Internet Blackouts

Starlink's presence in Iran also carries implications beyond military operations, particularly for civilians seeking access to information during government-imposed communications restrictions.

Iranian authorities severely restricted public internet access during deadly nationwide anti-government protests in January 2026.

The Wall Street Journal reported in February that the US government had covertly supplied approximately 6,000 Starlink terminals to Iran following the crackdown, seeking to help Iranians circumvent internet restrictions.

Reuters reported that Iranian authorities had continued to maintain tight controls over internet access since the conflict began in late February.

However, there is no established connection between the terminals reportedly supplied by the US government and those allegedly used by Iranian military forces.

The allegations highlight the challenges facing satellite communications providers seeking to maintain civilian connectivity while preventing unauthorised military access to their services.

The claims concerning Iranian military operations and Musk's reported reaction have not been independently verified by IBTimes UK.