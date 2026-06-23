Two decades after Cheryl married Ashley Cole in Hertfordshire at what was then billed as the 'celebrity wedding of the year,' friends say the singer is still wrestling with heartbreak and regret over the relationship, even as she continues to mourn the tragic loss of Liam Payne in 2024.

For context, the renewed focus on Cheryl's past has been stirred by nostalgic chatter around the 2006 World Cup, when England's footballers and their partners turned the German spa town of Baden-Baden into a rolling tabloid soap opera.

Photos of the so‑called WAGs, Cheryl among them, have been flooding social media as fans relive that summer. According to a source close to the star, the images are a jarring reminder of how quickly her dream life with Ashley unravelled.

The source claims Cheryl has found it 'hard to ignore' the throwback pictures and the constant World Cup talk. Back then, she was the face of Girls Aloud, newly engaged to one of England's brightest football talents and convinced, by her own account, that she was heading into a storybook future.

Had the marriage survived, this July would have marked their 20th wedding anniversary. Instead, it stands as a kind of emotional landmark for everything that did not happen.

Cheryl Heartbreak Tied To 2006 Wedding Dream

Cheryl and Ashley Cole married at Wrotham Park in Hertfordshire on 15 July 2006, just after the World Cup ended. They had been together for nearly two years, first meeting while living in the same North London apartment block.

At the time, Cheryl made no attempt to hide how swept up she was. When Ashley proposed, she said he cried, and she told the press, 'I couldn't believe it when he popped the question. I can't wait to be a footballer's wife.' The wedding, reported to have cost around £1 million, seemed to seal that fantasy.

Friends say that day still sits in her mind as one of the purest highs of her life. As one insider put it, 'Ashley was the love of her life.' Yet even that memory is complicated, because it is now bound up with what followed, the allegations, the humiliation and a divorce that arrived far sooner than she had ever imagined.

Looking at photos from that era, the source says, still 'upsets' her, precisely because they capture a version of herself who believed she had finally secured the fairy-tale ending she wanted.

The first major crack came in 2008, when reports emerged that Ashley had cheated with a hairdresser. At the time, he denied it and Cheryl dismissed the story as 'malicious gossip.' They stayed together, publicly at least, and tried to present a united front.

Two years later, everything collapsed. In February 2010, the pair separated amid fresh claims that Ashley had been unfaithful with four more women. Cheryl filed for divorce three months on.

Liam Payne, Motherhood And A Different Kind Of Cheryl Heartbreak

In her 2012 autobiography Cheryl: My Story, the singer admitted she had known the original 2008 cheating claims were true, and that she chose to give Ashley another chance. She described the emotional fallout in visceral terms, writing about 'sadness, physical pain, sickness and fury like I'd never experienced.'

She also recalled confronting Ashley with the blunt line: 'I hope she's worth it. It's the end of your marriage. It's f**ked.' According to Cheryl, she never received an apology from him, something that appears to have left a long shadow.

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After the divorce, Cheryl tried to rebuild. She remarried in 2014, this time to French restaurateur and businessman Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini, but that relationship lasted just two years.

The pattern of high‑stakes romance followed by public collapse became part of how she was discussed in the press, something that would wear anyone down.

Then came Liam Payne, and for a while it looked as if the story might finally bend in a different direction. Cheryl and the former One Direction star began dating, welcomed their son Bear in 2017, then announced their split the following year. Unlike the chaos of the Ashley saga, they managed to stay on good terms and co‑parent.

That fragile equilibrium ended with Liam's death in 2024. Precise details of his final months have been intensely covered elsewhere, but for Cheryl, friends say, it was another brutal entry in a long catalogue of personal losses. The man she once loved, and the father of her child, was suddenly gone. The heartbreak, this time, was not about betrayal. It was about grief and the sharp edges of what‑ifs.

It is in that context that the old Ashley Cole pictures land so awkwardly. They do not just show a young pop star having fun at a tournament. They show a woman who still believed that life would be straightforward if she worked hard and loved the right person. That, clearly, did not happen.

Between Regret And Gratitude, Cheryl Holds On To Bear

Today, Ashley Cole is married to former model Sharon Canu and they have two children. Friends of Cheryl say she genuinely is 'happy that Ashley seems so happy,' which is the sort of tidy line everyone likes to offer. But it also comes paired with an admission that she 'didn't quite get her fairy tale.'

Cheryl has remained single since splitting from Liam. Those close to her suggest that motherhood has become the stabilising force. She 'loves nothing more than being a mum' and is fiercely protective of Bear's privacy.

One source says that even amid 'tough times,' the bond between Cheryl and her son is unshakeable, and that 'having him has saved her on so many occasions.'