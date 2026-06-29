Alannah Keyser has apologised after a resurfaced video sparked backlash over racist posts and led to her exit from Love Island USA. 'I do want to begin by addressing the video of me singing along to a Roddy Ricch song that contains a racial slur,' she said in a statement posted to TikTok. 'I'm sorry to whoever has seen that video and has been offended by it, that was never my intention.'

Keyser's apology came after the clip had already circulated widely online. The footage, which showed her repeating lyrics containing the n-word, turned from an old social media post into a fresh public controversy before she responded.

Read more [See] Alannah Keyser's Posts Using and Singing the 'N-Word' That Got Her Booted From 'Love Island USA' [See] Alannah Keyser's Posts Using and Singing the 'N-Word' That Got Her Booted From 'Love Island USA'

Alannah Keyser's Apology

Keyser said the video was 'from six years ago' and added 'that word is just not in my vocabulary anymore.' She also addressed screenshots circulating online, saying they had been altered and did not reflect the truth. She added that discrimination based on anyone's skin colour has never been part of her character.

Keyser's most direct line came when she said: 'I do want to say directly that I do not support racism or discrimination of any kind, and I never have.' She described the situation as something that 'really broke my heart' when she found out the material was circulating, calling it 'a learning lesson' and saying it 'sucks that I didn't get a chance to really show my personality and who I am.'

@alannahkeyser remember that reality tv is HEAVILY edited & my chats/kisses with the other boys were unfortunately not aired ♬ original sound - alannah

The statement closed with a written message in which Keyser said: 'It's always been in my nature to spread positivity and help others, and I will continue to do so.'

Viewers Split Over Racism Claims

Some social media users pointed to a TikTok video on Keyser's account showing her interacting with a Black man, while others said the clip does not change the backlash she is facing. The debate added another layer to the online response, with viewers divided over whether the video undermines claims that she is racist.

Several comments pushed back on the backlash, with one user saying Keyser was judged too harshly and arguing that people had been too quick to condemn her over the resurfaced video. Others used the comments to question whether the criticism was being taken too far, while a few framed the apology as part of a broader pattern of online pile-ons rather than a response that would settle the issue.

Another commenter said the apology was not helping her case, suggesting the response had done little to ease the criticism and instead added to the scepticism surrounding the video.

A third reaction compared the apology to a familiar excuse, suggesting the explanation felt predictable and did little to ease the doubt it sparked online.

'Love Island USA' Fallout

Keyser was removed from Casa Amor after the video and alleged screenshots spread online, and her screen time was later heavily reduced. That fallout shows how quickly a contestant's time on the show can be overtaken by something that happened long before filming began.

Once the footage began circulating, it moved quickly from a buried old clip to a live controversy, with Keyser's own words now doing most of the work in defining how the story continues to be told.