A year that began with public curiosity around Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi has shifted into sharp online criticism, as comments, photos, and footage have placed Jake under intense scrutiny.

His family background, early attempts at acting, and recent behaviour in public moments have all become part of an ongoing debate that continues to spread across social platforms. What follows is a clear account of why he is currently facing accusations that he is, as many online users have put it, a d*uche. But what exactly caused this?

Family Background and Early Opportunities

Jake Bongiovi is the son of Jon Bon Jovi, a musician with an estimated net worth of £355 million (Approximately $450 million). This has shaped much of the online narrative, with many saying that Jake began life with advantages that opened doors for him. At the same time, being linked to a parent with such a long career has also meant constant comparisons and pressure to stand out on his own

In 2020, he attended Syracuse University but left after one semester to pursue acting. He later appeared in the 2024 project Rock Bottom, where he played a rocker in a film that did not secure major streaming distribution. Released directly for £4 (Approximately $5), it attracted little attention from audiences. He also had a small part in the 2024 film Sweethearts, starring Kiernan Shipka, which reached HBO Max but drew limited engagement. Its 61 percent Rotten Tomatoes score did not create lasting momentum for Jake, and the role did not help establish him as a rising actor.

Marriage, Parenthood, and Public Reaction

Jake gained far more attention when he married Millie Bobby Brown after around three years of dating. Their marriage at ages 22 and 20 was notably younger than the US average ages for newlyweds, which stand at approximately 30 for men and 28 for women. The couple later announced in August 2024 that they had adopted their first child.

Public reaction was immediate, with some noting that they had become parents at ages well below the current US average of 28. In an interview with British Vogue, Millie spoke warmly about motherhood, saying their daughter had already given them a sense of perspective. She said they shared parenting duties evenly, describing Jake as an excellent father and noting that they were, in her words, '50-50 on everything'.

Viral Footage and Accusations of Poor Behaviour

Online backlash started when a paparazzi video emerged showing Millie navigating a crowd while holding their baby. Jake stood off to the side, gesturing for his wife and child to go ahead while he remained behind. In the clip, Millie was heard warning a photographer to keep distance from her and the baby, while Jake walked several steps behind her. Their friend Noah Schnapp appeared in the same footage holding a large baby bag. Jake, however, was empty-handed throughout the moment, which many viewers found inappropriate given the situation.

Millie threatening paparazzi for her child iktr pic.twitter.com/OINMirZSYY — zee (@catmileven) November 13, 2025

Separate images showed Millie carrying multiple bags as well as the baby in her car seat. Jake was pictured nearby with only a backpack while pushing the empty base of the stroller. On Reddit, one comment read: 'At least walk beside her and your baby, maybe put your arms out as a shield, not just casually stroll along behind.' Across X, one post that gained traction said: 'Noah carried her bag, while her husband simply smiled at the paparazzi.'

He is definitely not coming out of this. I’ve never seen him trying to help as a man pic.twitter.com/UAZ9gT7nWk — Mok (@MokCrypto01) November 18, 2025

Instagram Photos and Renewed Debate

Neither Millie nor Jake has responded publicly to the backlash. However, new photos posted by Millie have continued the discussion. In a recent Instagram carousel, she included an image of herself pushing a stroller and looking tired, followed by a photo of Jake reclining in an adult-sized bouncer without the baby.

One viral post summed up the renewed reaction with: 'shes not helping the man with those allegations im crying'. As debate grows, the online conversation remains focused on these recent public moments and how they have shaped Jake Bongiovi's reputation.