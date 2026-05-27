The whispers around UFO disclosure have suddenly become far louder. A fresh claim from veteran investigative journalist Ross Coulthart has ignited fierce debate after he alleged that officials tied to the White House have been consulting religious leaders about how to prepare the public for the possibility of alien life.

The suggestion alone has sent shockwaves through the UFO world. For believers, it feels like confirmation that something extraordinary may be coming. For sceptics, it is another explosive claim in a long-running mystery. Either way, the conversation around what governments know about unidentified aerial phenomena has taken another dramatic turn.

Religious Leaders Being Consulted

According to Coulthart, people connected to the administration have been discussing what he described as the possible 'ontological shock' that could follow a major disclosure about non-human intelligence.

That phrase has quickly become central to the debate. The idea is simple but unsettling. If governments were ever to publicly confirm that humanity is not alone, the impact would go far beyond politics or science. It could shake personal beliefs, challenge long-held religious teachings and leave millions trying to understand where humanity fits in a much larger picture.

Coulthart claimed religious figures have quietly been approached to discuss how communities could respond if extraordinary information were ever confirmed. While no public briefing has been announced, the allegation has fuelled a wave of speculation that officials may be preparing for more than another routine release of government files.

Read more UFO Disclosure Takes Strange Turn as White House Reportedly Seeks Outside Guidance UFO Disclosure Takes Strange Turn as White House Reportedly Seeks Outside Guidance

Ross Coulthart Claims

He argued that the deeper crisis would be a collapse in trust if governments eventually admit they have known more than they publicly revealed for decades. That argument has become a major talking point in UFO circles, especially after repeated calls for more transparency from Washington.

Coulthart has been among the loudest voices pushing for clearer answers. He has repeatedly argued that officials need to directly address allegations involving secret retrieval programmes and claims that unexplained craft have been studied behind closed doors.

That debate has become even louder after whistleblower testimony in recent years kept the issue in the headlines.

The pressure has also landed on politicians including Donald Trump, with supporters of disclosure claiming more information should be released publicly rather than drip-fed through carefully managed statements.

The UFO Debate

The latest claims have also reignited an old argument between UFO believers and mainstream science.

Coulthart sharply criticised astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, accusing him of spending years dismissing UFO reports only to now speak more openly as interest grows.

Supporters of Tyson argue that demanding scientific proof remains essential before accepting extraordinary claims. Others insist that years of witness testimony, military footage and government interest deserve far more serious attention than they once received.

Meanwhile, Avi Loeb has continued pushing for broader scientific study of unexplained aerial objects, arguing that classified satellite and military sensor data could answer major questions if properly reviewed.

That tension between science, secrecy and belief has become one of the most gripping parts of the entire debate.

If faith leaders really are being quietly consulted, as Coulthart claims, it suggests officials understand how deeply such news could affect ordinary people.

And if no such preparations are happening, the speed with which the allegation spread shows how hungry the public remains for answers.