Musician David Burke, professionally known as D4vd, faces a formal criminal trial after a Los Angeles judge determined that prosecutors presented sufficient evidence connecting him to the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

As harrowing details emerged during the high-profile Celeste Rivas Hernandez murder investigation, grieving family members stepped out of the courtroom in tears following the presentation of sensitive material showing graphic photos of their late daughter allegedly in a sexual context with singer D4vd.

With prosecutors detailing digital text archives and forensic findings, the legal battle highlights profound questions regarding celebrity accountability and child protection.

As the proceedings advance toward trial, investigators continue to parse complex digital trails to establish a definitive timeline of events. Burke has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty.

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Parents Leave Court During Distressing Evidence

Celeste's parents, Mercedes Martinez and Jesus Rivas, were both present during parts of the hearing as prosecutors presented evidence gathered from the investigation. However, they left the courtroom shortly before detectives described a series of explicit images allegedly recovered from D4vd's phone. Prosecutors warned that some of the material would be extremely difficult for the family to hear.

According to testimony from Detective Corey Farrell of the Los Angeles Police Department, investigators found images that allegedly showed D4vd and Celeste together in sexual situations. The detective described the photographs during the hearing, but reports said the images themselves were not publicly displayed in court.

The evidence formed part of the prosecution's argument that the singer had an inappropriate relationship with Celeste before her death. They have alleged that text messages recovered during the investigation show an inappropriate relationship between D4vd and Celeste that began when she was only 11 years old.

Prosecutors Detail Alleged Relationship and Evidence

During the preliminary hearing, prosecutors presented messages, photographs, and forensic evidence that they say reveal the true nature of the relationship between D4vd and Celeste. Investigators also testified about messages referring to sex, pregnancy, abortion and contraception before Celeste's death.

Prosecutors allege that Celeste was killed in April 2025 after tensions between the pair escalated. They claim she threatened to expose their relationship, creating a possible motive for the killing. Her body was later discovered inside the front storage area of D4vd's Tesla after the vehicle was located in the Hollywood Hills area, per Reuters.

The defence has challenged the prosecution's case, arguing that investigators have not proven the allegations beyond what would be required for a trial. Burke remains in custody while the legal proceedings continue.

Judge Sends D4vd Case Towards Trial

After reviewing testimony and evidence presented during the hearing, a Los Angeles judge ruled that the case could move forward to trial.

Prosecutors insisted that the evidence showed a pattern of abuse and that the allegations against Burke were serious enough to be considered by a jury.

The decision means the case will continue through the criminal justice system, where prosecutors and defence lawyers will present further arguments. Burke faces charges including first-degree murder and other offences connected to Celeste's death. Celeste's family continue to seek justice for the teenager's death as the case moves forward.

An upcoming arraignment is scheduled, with the formal trial expected to commence within the coming months, ensuring sustained national and international interest in the courtroom proceedings.