Eleven years before her husband shot her and their six children, Amanda Karolkiewicz sat down to write about the man she had married, and called him a gift to their family.

Investigators in Ottawa County, Michigan, said this week that Kristopher Karolkiewicz, 47, fatally shot his 39-year-old wife and their six children, aged between five and 15, before killing himself and setting their Grand Haven Township home ablaze.

The bodies of all eight were discovered on Friday when firefighters arrived to battle the blaze. The case has left a lakeshore community reeling, and given a devastating new context to the words Amanda once wrote in praise of the father of her children.

A Fire That Concealed a Massacre

Crews were called to the family's home on Friday 24 July after reports of smoke, and as they fought the fire they found eight people dead in bedrooms throughout the house, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Autopsies completed over the weekend determined that all eight had died of gunshot wounds.

On Monday, the sheriff's office said the evidence pointed to a murder-suicide. The deaths of Amanda Karolkiewicz and the six children were ruled homicides, while Kristopher Karolkiewicz's death was ruled a suicide.

'No suspects remain outstanding and the investigation shows that this was a murder-suicide, with a fire being started after the murders,' Captain Jake Sparks said in a statement.

Sparks said the fire appeared to have been set deliberately in several places, with the most significant damage in the basement, and that the family's pets, several dogs and at least one cat, also died. He said he believed the killings may have begun earlier than the fire, but investigators have not established a motive, and none has been made public.

The Words a Murdered Mother Left Behind

Amanda Karolkiewicz had for years kept a blog that returned often to her Christian faith, her children and her admiration for her husband's parenting. 'My kids have that actual example of a selfless, Christ-like father,' she wrote in 2015, a line that has circulated since her death as the cruellest possible epitaph.

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Her husband had written warmly of their marriage too. 'I'm a very lucky guy,' he posted on Facebook in 2019, ahead of the couple's tenth wedding anniversary. To neighbours and classmates, the family had seemed happy; one student recalled visiting the house and finding 'his whole family is just awesome'.

The public record offers only one concrete change in the family's circumstances. Kristopher Karolkiewicz had worked as a vice-president of sales and marketing for the American Heart Association from September 2023 until earlier this month, when his employment ended, a spokesperson for the organisation confirmed, declining to say more and noting it does not discuss personnel matters. Whether that loss bore any relation to what followed is not known.

A Community Left To Grieve Eight

Grand Haven, a tight-knit town on the eastern shore of Lake Michigan, has struggled to absorb the loss. On Sunday, students organised a vigil at Duncan Woods, gathering to mourn a family whose children ran from primary-school age to their mid-teens.

The Grand Haven Area Public Schools called it a 'tragic loss for our community' and, in the immediate aftermath, urged residents to respect the family's privacy and to avoid speculation or the sharing of unconfirmed information. That plea now sits alongside the hard findings the sheriff's office has since confirmed.

What remains is a house burned around a family of eight, and a mother's decade-old tribute to the man who killed them all, words written in love that the facts have turned into something no one could have foreseen.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. In the US, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. In the UK, the Samaritans can be reached free at any time on 116 123.