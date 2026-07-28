A father of six is accused of murdering his entire family before setting their Michigan home alight and turning a gun on himself.

Kristopher Karolkiewicz, 47, is believed responsible for the deaths of his wife, Amanda 'Mandy' Karolkiewicz, 39, and their six children, aged between five and 15, whose bodies were discovered inside a burning house in Grand Haven Township on Friday, 24 July 2026. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has ruled the deaths a murder-suicide. Investigators say Karolkiewicz shot each family member before deliberately starting fires throughout the home and killing himself.

Bodies Found in Bedrooms

Emergency crews were called to a house fire on Riverside Trail late on the morning of 24 July 2026. Firefighters extinguishing the blaze found eight bodies inside: two adults and six children. Autopsies later confirmed that all eight had gunshot wounds.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Captain Jacob Sparks confirmed the findings at a news conference on Monday, 27 July 2026. 'The investigation at this point shows that this was a murder-suicide, with the fire being started after the murders,' Sparks said. Investigators believe the killings began late on Thursday night and continued into the early hours of Friday morning, with no signs of a struggle found at the scene.

The six children, who authorities have not publicly named, were four boys aged 15, 12, 11 and five, and two 11-year-old girls. All six were found in their bedrooms, according to investigators, and the family's pets also died in the blaze.

Job Loss Weeks Before Killings

Karolkiewicz had worked remotely as national vice president of sales and marketing for the American Heart Association, a role he held from September 2023. The organisation confirmed that his employment ended earlier in July 2026, just weeks before the killings, though it declined to state why he and the non-profit parted ways.

In a statement, the American Heart Association said it was devastated by the news out of Grand Haven and that its thoughts were with the family's loved ones. Separately, a family friend told local broadcaster 13 On Your Side that he had been fired from the position, though the friend did not provide further detail, and the circumstances of his departure remain unconfirmed by his former employer.

Mandy Karolkiewicz worked separately as a substitute teacher for Grand Haven Area Public Schools, where she had been recognised in January for her service at Peach Plains Elementary. The district's superintendent, Kristin Perkowski, wrote to families calling the deaths a devastating incident and a tragic loss for the community, adding that grief counselling would be made available to students and staff.

Life Before the Tragedy

Kristopher and Mandy Karolkiewicz met while working at a beverage company in 2008 and married the following year, according to a blog Mandy kept over a decade ago. Their first son was born in 2011, and the couple went on to have two more biological sons before adopting two daughters and welcoming a final son.

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Just over a week before the killings, Mandy had returned from a trip to China with her two adopted daughters. Her final social media post, shared on 17 July, read that the family was ready to be home. Family members described her as devoted to her children and active in her Christian faith, with her cousin, Emily Jones, telling reporters that Mandy's children were central to everything she did.

Karolkiewicz, too, had spoken warmly of the marriage in the past, writing in a 2019 social media post that he considered himself fortunate ahead of an anniversary. Investigators have not disclosed a specific motive for the killings, and the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says its inquiry, including the exact origin point of the fire, remains active.

The Grand Haven community continues to grieve as investigators work to piece together the final hours inside the family's home.