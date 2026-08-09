The 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 finale will depict the First Battle of Tumbleton, a key turning point in the Dance of the Dragons. After seven episodes of shifting alliances, dragon combat and heavy losses, the Green army has reached Tumbleton under the command of Lord Ormund Hightower, while the actions of Hugh Hammer and Ulf the White have set up a betrayal that could decide the outcome.

As the battle approaches, three Team Green characters linked to House Hightower emerge as the main candidates to fall in Tumbleton, based on George R.R. Martin's book 'Fire & Blood' and how the HBO series has adapted the story so far.

Three Team Green Figures at Risk in Tumbleton Finale

1. Ormund Hightower

Of the three, Ormund appears to face the clearest danger. In George R.R. Martin's book 'Fire & Blood', Ormund leads the Green army toward Tumbleton as the conflict intensifies. During the battle, his forces initially have the advantage, but the Winter Wolves' arrival changes the situation.

Lord Roderick Dustin leads his Northmen directly into the Green ranks. Despite being heavily outnumbered, the Winter Wolves reach Ormund and kill him. His cousin, Ser Bryndon Hightower, also dies during the confrontation.

The significance of Ormund's death extends beyond the battlefield. He is the commander holding the Green army together, and his death leaves the victorious forces dangerously divided.

The television adaptation has also given Ormund an increasingly important role in the events leading to Tumbleton. Recent episodes have shown him secretly working to influence Ulf, setting up the betrayal that becomes central to the battle. That makes Ormund one of the strongest candidates to fall in the finale.

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2. Bryndon Hightower

Ser Bryndon Hightower could become another casualty of the battle. In Martin's account, Bryndon is a prominent knight of Oldtown and a member of House Hightower. During the First Battle of Tumbleton, he puts himself between Ormund and Roderick Dustin's advancing Winter Wolves.

Bryndon dies alongside Ormund during the fighting, with Roderick Dustin responsible for killing both Hightower commanders before eventually succumbing to his own wounds.

For the HBO series, however, there is an important question: will Bryndon occupy the same position as he does in the book? 'House of the Dragon' has already demonstrated that it is willing to rearrange characters and alter how major events unfold. That means his survival cannot be ruled out simply because the books give him a specific fate. Most importantly, the character has not yet been officially introduced in the series.

Nevertheless, if HBO follows the broad outline of the First Battle of Tumbleton, Bryndon is firmly in danger. He could be introduced in the finale, only to be killed off before the episode is over. On the other hand, 'House of the Dragon' could feature a different Hightower taking Bryndon's place.

3. Gwayne Hightower

Gwayne Hightower is perhaps the most intriguing possibility because his television storyline has developed differently from the events described in 'Fire & Blood'.

The son of Ser Otto Hightower and brother of Alicent, Gwayne has become increasingly important to the Green cause. His position within the Hightower family makes him a valuable political and military figure.

However, unlike Ormund and Bryndon, Gwayne does not die at the First Battle of Tumbleton in the book. He isn't even in the town, and the novel places him firmly in King's Landing, serving as a member of the Kingsguard. That makes his potential death particularly interesting.

The series has already altered the Tumbleton storyline, with Gwayne involved in events and negotiations surrounding Corlys Velaryon and Daemon. Fan discussions have consequently raised the possibility that the show could give him a fate belonging to another Hightower character.

If HBO wants to deliver an unexpected emotional blow without killing a character whose book fate is already well known, Gwayne could be an obvious candidate.

Tumbleton's Role in the Dance of the Dragons

The First Battle of Tumbleton is presented in 'Fire & Blood' as a major engagement in the civil war. In the book, Hugh Hammer and Ulf the White betray Rhaenyra and turn their dragons, Vermithor and Silverwing, against the Blacks. Their actions help the Greens win the battle, but Tumbleton is burned and then sacked in the process.

It is not yet clear whether HBO will follow Martin's account in full or alter which characters live and die, but the Tumbleton episode is expected to be a key moment for the Greens in the series.

In the source material, Ormund and Bryndon Hightower are killed at Tumbleton, while Gwayne Hightower survives and is not present at the battle. The series has not confirmed whether it will keep those outcomes.

'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 8 has not yet been given an official title. It will air on Monday, 10 August 2026, at 2.00 am BST on Sky Atlantic HD.