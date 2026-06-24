Ghana's national team has backed Thomas Partey after footage appeared to show England defender Djed Spence avoiding a pre-match handshake with the midfielder before Tuesday's World Cup match in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Spence kept one hand in his pocket as Partey passed during the customary pre-match introductions, according to videos shared on social media. The incident was not fully visible during the live television broadcast, with much of the discussion based on clips shared afterwards.

Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz dismissed suggestions that a deliberate snub had taken place. Midfielder Kwasi Sibo also backed Partey, saying the team would continue supporting him and insisting that 'we'll always be with him.'

Ghana Rejects Handshake Snub Claims

England and Ghana played out a 0-0 draw at Gillette Stadium, where attention centred on Partey's first appearance of the tournament. Videos shared online appeared to show Spence shaking hands with players positioned immediately before and after Partey while keeping one hand in his pocket as the Ghana midfielder passed.

Neither Spence nor Partey commented on the incident after the game.

There was no handshake between Djed Spence and Thomas Partey ahead of England vs. Ghana. pic.twitter.com/mI8KnJQ9Hu — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) June 23, 2026

Djed Spence was the only England player who refused to shake Thomas Partey’s hand before kick-off. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🤝 pic.twitter.com/CmnFLSxuxQ — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) June 23, 2026

England manager Thomas Tuchel was asked about the footage during his post-match press conference. However, an England media officer intervened and said the Football Association could not comment because of ongoing legal proceedings.

Queiroz rejected suggestions that the exchange reflected any issue between the teams, saying Ghana would not become involved in attempts to bring 'politics' into the game.

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Teammates Back Partey

Ghana's players also voiced support for Partey following his return to the starting line-up. Sibo told reporters after the draw, 'We are all with him to let him stay focused and help the team, because he's our main man and we'll always be with him.'

Partey was also booed by sections of the heavily pro-England crowd whenever he touched the ball. The reaction continued throughout the match as debate over his participation in the tournament remained ongoing.

Legal Proceedings Continue

Partey, who joined Spanish club Villarreal after leaving Arsenal, is facing criminal proceedings in the United Kingdom. According to court proceedings, he has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault involving four women.

Two additional rape charges were added earlier this year after a woman alleged she was assaulted twice in December 2020. Those allegations are expected to be heard alongside the existing case. He remains on bail and is due to stand trial next year. The midfielder declined to discuss the case after Tuesday's match, but said earlier this week that he remained focused on football despite events away from the pitch.

Djed Spence was foolish for not shaking hands with Thomas Partey, a player that hasn't been convicted by a court of law. After Benjamin Mendy's story, I think black players should at least have some sort of empathy for themselves in cases like this. Gutter behaviour from a Spurs… — Olawale Adigun (@SportsAdigun) June 23, 2026

Tournament Return After Visa Issue

Partey missed Ghana's opening World Cup match against Panama after Canadian authorities denied him entry because of ongoing legal proceedings in the UK. Ghana went on to win the match 1-0 without him.

He rejoined the squad once it travelled to the United States for its remaining group-stage fixtures and returned to the starting line-up against England. The appearance marked his first match of the tournament.

Ghana's final group match is against Croatia in Philadelphia, where the team will attempt to secure a place in the knockout stage.