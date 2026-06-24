Gary Lineker said Iran have been 'treated very unfairly' at the 2026 World Cup after visa restrictions prevented the team from staying in the United States, forcing players and staff to base themselves in neighbouring Mexico during the tournament.

Speaking to Yalda Hakim on Sky News, the former England striker said it was disappointing that some teams and officials had faced travel and visa difficulties during the competition. He singled out Iran's situation, noting that the team has been required to commute from Mexico for matches played in the United States.

Lineker also said he could not recall another World Cup in which a host nation was involved in a conflict with one of the competing countries. He said he hoped a recent peace agreement in the region could lead to Iran being allowed to stay in the United States during the tournament.

Iran's World Cup Travel Arrangements

Iran have been based in Tijuana, Mexico, during the tournament and have been required to travel across the border for matches in the United States. Lineker described the arrangement as disappointing and said it had created unnecessary difficulties for the team. He said he could not recall another World Cup in which a host nation was involved in a conflict with one of the competing countries.

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He hoped the recent peace deal would hold and suggested allowing Iran to remain in the United States during the competition would be a positive gesture.

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei has also criticised the arrangements during the tournament. He said the team was forced to relocate its training base from Tucson, Arizona, to Tijuana shortly before the competition and has faced restrictions on how long it can remain in the United States before and after matches.

Ghalenoei said the travel requirements had reduced preparation time and left players spending significant periods commuting instead of training. He also said some members of the team's support staff and family members had been unable to travel because of visa issues.

'Iran's team have been treated very unfairly.'



England veteran and football broadcaster @GaryLineker told @SkyYaldaHakim : "I can't remember a World Cup where the host nation is at war with a competing nation."



Watch the full interview here: https://t.co/gTkuvY7jKO pic.twitter.com/u7IYx2NteR — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 23, 2026

BREAKING: The U.S. eases restrictions on Iran's World Cup team, allowing the squad to travel two days before its next match, DHS spokesperson says. https://t.co/5TjwGROTrT — The Associated Press (@AP) June 23, 2026

Double-Standard Claims

Asked whether criticism of the current tournament had been treated differently from previous World Cups, Lineker rejected suggestions of a double standard. He said journalists and pundits had also raised concerns before tournaments in Russia and Qatar.

Lineker pointed to discussion surrounding Russia's annexation of Crimea before the 2018 World Cup and criticism of LGBTQ+ rights issues ahead of the tournament in Qatar. He said political and human rights issues often form part of the build-up before attention returns to football once matches begin.

Ticket Prices Draw Criticism

Lineker also criticised ticket prices at the tournament, despite praising the atmosphere created by supporters from different countries.

He questioned whether ordinary fans should have to spend large sums to attend matches and argued that the World Cup should remain accessible to supporters travelling from around the world. Lineker said supporters should not have to spend excessive amounts of money to attend matches.

Despite those concerns, Lineker said one of the highlights of the tournament had been the atmosphere created by supporters, particularly fans from Scotland, Norway and England. He said the atmosphere around matches had demonstrated how football can bring people together despite political disagreements elsewhere.