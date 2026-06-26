The heatwave in Europe is still raging on, prompting alcohol bans and some brains ablaze.

Read more Britain's Heatwave Travel Chaos: The Safest and Most Dangerous Ways to Travel as Temperatures Near 40C Britain's Heatwave Travel Chaos: The Safest and Most Dangerous Ways to Travel as Temperatures Near 40C

Many countries have recorded historic high temperatures on Thursday. England's temperature hit 36.7°C (98.06°F) on Thursday, making it the hottest day ever recorded for June. The previous record was just set on Wednesday. For the third day in a row, the Met Office issued a red heat alert on Friday.

It was even hotter in Paris, with a record temperature reaching 40.9°C (105.6°F) on Wednesday, with Thursday just recording a slightly lower temperature. The heat prompted authorities to implement an alcohol ban.

'Rome is currently 27°C (81°F) with 89% relative humidity at 9:50 p.m. Just miserable heat and humidity,' reported weather expert Colin McCarthy.

Alcohol Ban

'I will publish ​an edict this evening ​which will ban the consumption of ‌alcohol ⁠in public from tomorrow midday onwards. As you know, drinking alcohol with the sun ​beating down ​can ⁠have a devastating effect,' announced Paris Police Chief Patrice ​Faure.

Alcohol is not a thirst quencher, a UK addiction facility warned.

'Fluid loss occurs through sweat, increased urination, and other factors. Fluid loss (may occur) through alcohol consumption. As a result, dehydration and heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke are quick to occur,' Addictions UK stated.

Alcohol can also impair the senses, which could lead to many accidents.

France has already recorded dozens of heatwave-related deaths. Many fatalities were due to drowning as French people flocked to the beaches to cool down. The majority of the deaths were young people who had a lot of free time, as classes were cancelled because of the European heat dome.

France also reported that two children died from suspected vehicular heatstroke while three elderly were found dead from heat-related causes within the week.

Tourists Bake in Airbnbs

Many Americans spending time in Europe have also complained about the heat and the lack of air conditioning systems.

One French Airbnb host posted on social media that they didn't know how to reply to an American renter, who sent this message: 'I quit the apartment right now, just keep the money, I don't even care. It is 35°C (95°F) inside. I've been melting here for 2 days and I'm done.'

A Canadian also shared about his Airbnb experience in Paris: 'After a hellish week in a Paris Airbnb with no AC (100°F outside, 108°F+ inside), I started looking into why the French are so opposed to AC. There are many reasons: bureaucracy, poverty, etc.'

After a hellish week in a Paris Airbnb with no AC (100°F outside, 108°F+ inside), I started looking into why the French are so opposed to AC.

There's many reasons: bureaucracy, poverty, etc. But the main one is decades of environmental campaigns that convinced people AC is the… https://t.co/EovkIizC26 — Tony Aubé (@aubetony) June 22, 2026

Marks & Spencer Is Feeling the Heat, Too

In a hilarious exchange on social media, the official Marks & Spencer account said the heat is frying its brain. It started when a social media user posted a photo of a Marks & Spencer chocolate biscuit and accompanied it with a tweet, 'Will be avoiding M&S for the near future.'

Worried there was something wrong with the product, Marks & Spencer replied, 'Oh no! I'm not sure what happened here. Hope you were still able to enjoy this though.'

But the only reason the social media user wanted to avoid the shop was to avoid buying more of the treat. To which the Marks and Spencer account said, 'Ah I see. I think my brain has melted in this heat.'