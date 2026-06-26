French authorities have imposed temporary restrictions on public alcohol consumption and takeaway alcohol sales as hospitals in Paris struggle with a surge in heat-related emergencies during one of Europe's most severe early-summer heatwaves in recent years.

The measures were introduced after Paris police chief Patrice Faure warned that hospital facilities in the French capital were approaching a 'saturation point' as temperatures climbed to record levels. The restrictions, which take effect over the weekend, are intended to reduce additional health risks and ease pressure on emergency services already dealing with rising hospitalisations and cardiac emergencies.

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Why Authorities Are Taking Emergency Action

The decision follows a sharp increase in heat-related medical incidents across the French capital. According to Paris authorities, public alcohol consumption will be prohibited between noon and 7 a.m. during the weekend period, while takeaway alcohol sales will face temporary restrictions during evening and overnight hours.

Officials argue that alcohol consumption can worsen dehydration and increase the risk of serious medical complications during periods of extreme heat, placing additional strain on healthcare services already operating under pressure.

'We are reaching a saturation point in hospital facilities,' Faure said while announcing the measures. He added that reducing avoidable emergencies had become a priority as temperatures remained dangerously high.

Hospitals Report Surge in Cardiac Emergencies

The growing pressure on healthcare services has become one of the clearest signs of the heatwave's severity.

French Health Minister Stéphanie Rist said ambulance services in Paris recorded four times the normal number of cardiac arrests within 24 hours. She also noted that younger people were among those suffering serious heat-related medical emergencies, highlighting the widespread health risks posed by prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures.

Medical professionals have reported increasing numbers of emergency calls linked to dehydration, heatstroke, and cardiovascular complications, particularly among elderly residents and other vulnerable groups.

Record Temperatures and Rising Death Toll

The restrictions come after Paris recorded a June temperature of 40.9 °C, one of the highest readings ever recorded in the city for the month.

French authorities have linked dozens of deaths and accidents to the ongoing heatwave. Officials reported that at least 48 people have died in drowning incidents since the extreme weather began, while three young children died after being left inside vehicles during periods of intense heat.

The combination of prolonged high temperatures and increased outdoor activity has prompted repeated public safety warnings from government officials and emergency services.

How Paris Is Adapting to Extreme Heat

The alcohol restrictions form part of a broader response aimed at helping residents cope with the prolonged heat.

Authorities have extended opening hours at public parks, restricted alcohol sales at certain public events and overseen temporary school closures as temperatures continued to climb. The Eiffel Tower and the Louvre also shortened operating hours earlier in the week due to the extreme conditions.

The measures reflect growing concerns among policymakers and health experts that periods of extreme heat are becoming more frequent and more intense across Europe.

Outlook for Western Europe

Meteorologists expect temperatures to gradually ease in parts of Western Europe over the coming days, although officials remain cautious as the heatwave continues to move eastward across the continent.

For Paris authorities, the immediate priority remains preventing hospitals and emergency services from becoming overwhelmed. With temperatures remaining well above seasonal norms, officials say the coming days will be critical in determining whether pressure on healthcare facilities begins to ease.