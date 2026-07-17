Children under 16 in England will be banned from buying high-caffeine energy drinks from April 2027 under legislation announced by the government, which says the measure is intended to protect children's health and wellbeing.

The proposed legislation, subject to parliamentary approval, would prohibit retailers from selling drinks containing more than 150 milligrams of caffeine per litre to anyone under 16. The restrictions would apply across supermarkets, convenience stores, cafés, restaurants, online retailers and vending machines, with businesses that breach the rules facing fines of up to £2,500 (approximately $3,400).

Products such as Monster Energy, Red Bull, Relentless and Prime Energy would fall within the ban, while lower-caffeine drinks including Diet Coke, along with tea and coffee, would remain unaffected. Although many major retailers have voluntarily refused to sell high-caffeine energy drinks to under-16s since 2018, the government said children can still buy them easily from some businesses, making legislation necessary to apply the same rules across all retailers.

Government Cites Health Concerns

Public Health Minister Sharon Hodgson said the measures reflected the government's commitment to improving children's health and cited evidence linking excessive energy drink consumption to poorer sleep and concentration.

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Health organisations say young people are more sensitive to caffeine because of their smaller body size and developing brains. Excessive consumption has also been associated with headaches, rapid heart rate and, in rare cases, more serious health complications, while sugary versions of the drinks have been linked to childhood obesity and tooth decay.

Ministers said around 100,000 children in England consume energy drinks every day, with research linking excessive caffeine intake to sleep disruption, anxiety and poor concentration.

Drinks covered by the legislation already carry a legal warning stating they are not recommended for children or pregnant or breastfeeding women. The government said using the existing threshold means manufacturers will not need to introduce new product labelling.

Retailers Face New Rules

The restrictions will apply to all retailers, including online sellers and vending machines. Ministers said they rejected age-verification technology for vending machines because of concerns over cost and enforcement, opting instead to ban sales of high-caffeine energy drinks from automated machines. The approach mirrors the ban on tobacco sales from vending machines introduced in 2012.

Many supermarkets and convenience stores have already voluntarily refused to sell high-caffeine energy drinks to under-16s since 2018, but ministers said legislation would ensure the same rules apply across all businesses.

Katharine Jenner, executive director of the Obesity Health Alliance, welcomed the legislation, describing it as a 'common-sense' measure to protect children's health.

However, the British Soft Drinks Association said a statutory ban was 'unnecessary,' arguing that its members have voluntarily avoided marketing or promoting energy drinks to under-16s since 2010 and that affected products already carry advisory labels warning they are not recommended for children.

Ban Awaits Parliamentary Approval

Subject to parliamentary approval, the legislation will be introduced through secondary legislation using powers under the Food Safety Act 1990 and is expected to come into force in April 2027.

The ban will initially apply only in England, although Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are considering similar restrictions. The government said the legislation would create a consistent legal standard across England after years of relying largely on voluntary restrictions by retailers.