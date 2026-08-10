Two Florida men have been charged with aggravated battery after a violent fight involving a machete and a hatchet outside a Publix supermarket in Panama City.

The incident happened on 4 August in the car park of the Publix at 4601 Lindsey Crossing. The store is part of Panama City Centre. It opened in January 2024 and includes a pharmacy and other retail services.

Police identified the men as James Tristan Gay, 35, and Everette Eric Krichbaum, 52.

According to Gay's arrest affidavit, Krichbaum was sitting in his vehicle when Gay arrived and stopped nearby. Witnesses told investigators that Gay got out and approached Krichbaum aggressively.

The encounter began with a verbal confrontation. Gay then returned to his vehicle. He allegedly retrieved a machete and approached Krichbaum again.

Krichbaum told investigators that he felt threatened because of his age and his inability to physically defend himself. He said he initially displayed a hatchet to deter Gay.

The confrontation quickly turned physical. According to the affidavit, Gay struck Krichbaum in the face with the sheathed machete. The pair then struggled over the weapons.

Police Identify the Primary Aggressor

Krichbaum told investigators that Gay later struck him in the head. He said the blow caused him to lose consciousness.

Police said both men suffered injuries and were taken to hospital. Gay reportedly suffered a deep cut to a finger and a puncture wound to his lower abdomen. Krichbaum suffered lacerations to his hands and face, as well as a head injury.

Gay later admitted during a recorded interview that he deliberately stopped to confront Krichbaum over previous issues.

Read more Covent Garden Stabbing: Why Investigators Say the Attack Was an 'Isolated Incident' Covent Garden Stabbing: Why Investigators Say the Attack Was an 'Isolated Incident'

According to the affidavit, Gay acknowledged that he could have left. Instead, he returned to his vehicle, retrieved the machete and re-engaged with Krichbaum.

Detectives also reviewed surveillance footage from Publix. It reportedly showed Gay arriving, approaching Krichbaum, returning to his vehicle for the machete and then confronting him again.

Investigators concluded that Gay was the primary aggressor. They concluded he had several opportunities to disengage but chose to escalate the encounter.

Gay was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The dispute reportedly involved a woman, Stephanie Marshall, who identified herself as Gay's girlfriend, claimed that Krichbaum was dating a woman Gay had previously dated.

A Previous Case

Gay also has a previous criminal conviction. Court records show he was convicted of aggravated battery in connection with the 2011 killing of 16-year-old Jacob Hendershot. Gay was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2012.

Krichbaum was arrested after being released from hospital. He was booked into Bay County Jail at 11: 35 a.m. on 7 August, according to jail records cited in the original report. His listed charge is aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability. His bond was set at $50,000 (£37,000).

Florida men fight over love interest with hatchet, machete in Publix parking lot https://t.co/XxO145Tlee pic.twitter.com/9CLTmiC51W — New York Post (@nypost) August 9, 2026

The news quickly drew attention online. Some users mocked the circumstances, while others questioned why the dispute became violent.

'Report said they were fighting over a woman. But isn't one of them Gay?... Just saying...,' one X user said.

'The funniest part is when you see the woman they were fighting over,' one reacted.

'Is romance really worth these mugshots,' another social media user commented.

'How are these 2 fighting over the same women,' someone questioned.

The case now moves into the court process.