Tourists fled in panic after a violent street brawl involving around 30 people erupted in Barcelona's popular Raval district, with some participants reportedly armed with machetes and sticks.

The shocking confrontation unfolded on the Rambla del Raval on Sunday, 14 June, sending bystanders scrambling for safety as punches were thrown and terrace furniture was hurled through the air. Police were forced to intervene to restore order, eventually arresting four people in connection with the violence.

The latest incident allegedly occurred on the Rambla del Raval, reportedly stemming from an argument between a group of people with Algerian origin and the owner of the Awamie restaurant specialising in Pakistani cuisine. It remains unclear what their argument was about.

However, whatever that misunderstanding was about escalated out of proportion. While the group of individuals ended up leaving the restaurant, they returned a few hours later with more people accompanying them according to a report by El Caso. Some were armed with machetes and sticks, raising fears among tourists, residents and business owners in the area.

Tremendo lío en la Rambla del Raval, más de 30 personas implicadas , el barrio es un reflejo de lo que pasa en Barcelona, gran trabajo de @GUBBarcelona y @mossos .

La situación preocupa pic.twitter.com/ydnkD3uXh7 — Ravaldream (@ravaldream) June 14, 2026

Chaos in Rambla Del Raval

It didn't take long for violence to erupt with dozens of people fighting in the street. Punches were exchanged while terrace chairs were hurled, sending tourists and other bystanders scrambling away from the scene and causing panic to innocent bystanders.

Witnesses immediately called emergency services, seeking help from the fighting that was happening at the top of the rambla. The disturbance sparked panic among people gathered in the popular tourist area, with visitors forced to move away from nearby terraces and businesses as the confrontation unfolded.

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The Urban Guard of Barcelona responded to the incident and managed to control the situation and prevent it from getting out of hand.

Authorities were able to separate the opposing parties, securing the perimeter to ensure the safety of innocent civilians, tourists, local residents and passers-by in the area. After a probe, police arrested four individuals involved in the brawl and for causing damage to the establishment. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing as of this writing.

Brawl Not an Isolated Incident

Authorities are not treating the brawl as an isolated incident. The past weeks have seen several violent incidents happen near the Rambla del Raval area, a district popular with tourists.

One of them was a theft incident involving a tourist who was robbed by a suspect reportedly of Magheb origin. The suspect snatched personal belongings from the male victim who chased down the thief.

After collaring him, the victim mauled the assailant and recovered his belongings. Several people were at the scene to help and prevent the assailant from escaping, likewise giving the thief a beatdown. It was added that the thief had an accomplice at the time. He was also given a beating by the mob as well.

Before that, there was also another incident involving two individuals in the street of the Wax, next to the intersection with the round of Sant Pau in May. One of them ended up with a stab wound to the arm according to another report from El Caso.

Mossos d'Esquadra were able to arrest the 23-year-old attacker in that incident. It was found that the arrested individual had several criminal records aside from his latest one, a crime of injury. Details, including his nationality, were not divulged.

Beyond these incidents, several other incidents like robbery, stabbings and theft have been happening around The Raval. Locals are calling on authorities to act to prevent crimes from getting out of hand.

With the spate of unfortunate incidents, it remains to be seen what authorities will do to take control and prevent further chaos from happening in the area. Civilians, local residents, tourists and innocent bystanders are unsurprisingly antsy over the rise of crime-related incidents, forcing them to be always on alert when they step out of their homes or visit the neighbourhood.

The mass brawl has only added to growing concerns over safety in one of Barcelona's best-known visitor districts, with both tourists and residents hoping authorities can prevent further outbreaks of violence.