Tony Spell, a 48-year-old Louisiana pastor, is facing up to eight years in prison after being charged with second-degree battery for a brutal beating of his 20-year-old neighbour on a Baton Rouge roadside. The clash erupted, Spell says, after the younger man allegedly shouted that he would rape the pastor's wife and grandchildren and kill them the next time Spell left town.

The arrest on Tuesday is the latest flashpoint in a years-long feud between the Life Tabernacle Church leader and the victim's father, neighbour Scott Sherwin. Court records show tensions escalated in 2020 when Spell filed a civil lawsuit over surveillance cameras he believed were trained on his movements.

The case has now thrown a spotlight on a pastor already known for courting controversy, raising questions over how far a religious leader can go in the name of protecting his family.

Louisiana Pastor Charged After Roadside Beating Amid Alleged Vile Threats

The physical confrontation began while Spell was outside performing routine maintenance, changing the batteries on his church school buses. From across the busy street, the 20-year-old allegedly initiated a verbal assault that quickly escalated into deeply personal threats. Spell claimed on Wednesday that the young man yelled out, 'Tony, I am going to rape your wife, I am going to rape all your grandchildren, and the next time you go out of town, I am going to kill them.'

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Spell framed his subsequent actions as a protective necessity, insisting he had a fundamental duty and obligation to defend his household. He told reporters that his primary roles were as a husband and a father, followed by his calling to shepherd his flock. He declared flatly that he would not allow a man to murder his children when he was gone.

What followed was a highly public retaliation. Footage of the incident obtained by local broadcaster WBRZ captured Spell marching across the road toward Sherwin's son before unleashing a sustained assault on a residential lawn, in full view of passing traffic.

According to police reports, Spell struck the younger man eight times before wrestling him to the ground. Once the victim was pinned down, the pastor delivered another 27 punches. The beating left the 20-year-old requiring five stitches to his chin. Law enforcement officials also allege that Spell kicked the man in his side, twisted his neck and threatened to break it entirely during the assault.

He now faces a maximum sentence of eight years in prison for the second-degree battery charge and is scheduled to appear in court on September 15. Spell remains defiant, vowing that the truth will ultimately come out before a judge.

Louisiana pastor beats up a man who allegedly threatened to r*pe and kill his wife and grandchildren.



Pastor Tony Spell of Life Tabernacle Church says he was working on a church bus when the neighbor's son started shouting at him.



Spell said that it is his job as the natural… pic.twitter.com/v2ThlOEo3t — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 24, 2026

Pandemic-Era Defiance And Pulpit Justifications

Rather than expressing remorse, the minister brought the controversy directly to his congregation. Speaking from the pulpit at the Life Tabernacle Church, Spell compared the young man's alleged verbal threats to domestic terrorism. He then offered an unorthodox interpretation of biblical scripture to justify his violent outburst, citing Mark 16:18.

'In my name, they shall lay hands on the sick. And they shall recover,' Spell recited to his followers, according to reporting from WAFB. He then declared that he had fulfilled the scripture that very day. He told his cheering church that he had laid hands on the sick, adding dryly that he did not know exactly how much recovery they were going to have.

This is not the first time Spell has found himself at the centre of controversy. The 2020 surveillance camera lawsuit was filed during a period of intense public pressure for the pastor, who repeatedly made national headlines for openly defying Louisiana social distancing mandates. Spell was ticketed multiple times for holding large in-person church services while emergency pandemic restrictions were actively enforced across the state.

Tensions surrounding his defiance frequently spilled over into the community. In April 2020, police accused Spell of reversing a church bus in the direction of a local protester, Trey Bennett, who was demonstrating outside the Life Tabernacle Church. Authorities arrested him for aggravated assault at the time, though formal charges were never ultimately pursued by prosecutors.

Now, the pastor's neighbourhood disputes have shifted from civil litigation and pandemic protests into outright physical violence. As Baton Rouge authorities prepare their criminal case, the local community remains sharply divided over a clergyman who answers alleged verbal provocations with his fists.