More than 250,000 people have been forced from their homes and holiday accommodation as a massive wildfire advances towards Bordeaux, deepening Europe's growing heatwave and wildfire crisis.

French authorities said the blaze in the Gironde region of southwestern France has already burned approximately 42,000 hectares—an area roughly four times the size of Paris—and destroyed hundreds of homes. Firefighters have spent days battling rapidly shifting flames as strong winds, dry vegetation and extreme temperatures continue to fuel the fire's expansion.

Read more France Mobilises Military as 250,000 Flee Wildfires Spreading Across Spain and France France Mobilises Military as 250,000 Flee Wildfires Spreading Across Spain and France

The wildfire is among the largest France has faced in recent years and comes as Spain battles its own severe blazes, prompting mass evacuations across the Iberian Peninsula.

Massive Fire Pushes Towards Bordeaux

The fire has spread across large areas of the Gironde department, bringing flames dangerously close to Bordeaux, one of France's most important cities and the centre of its world-famous wine region.

Officials said more than 2,500 firefighters supported by aircraft, military personnel and emergency crews have been deployed to contain the blaze. Authorities have established evacuation centres for displaced residents while warning tourists to avoid affected areas.

gm

Woke up to 30.000 hectares burnt, suburbs of Bordeaux evacuated, winds blowing the wrong way, army deployed, 140.000 people moved, many more today (BX suburbs = lil under 1 million). You can smell the smoke 300km away. https://t.co/y9d7ChBmIu pic.twitter.com/5W9jc54jMB — Jæn (@jaendotart) July 25, 2026

Although Bordeaux itself has not been ordered to evacuate, authorities remain on high alert as the fire continues to shift direction. The blaze has been described as highly unpredictable, with some fire fronts generating their own weather systems and lightning capable of igniting additional fires.

Homes Destroyed and Firefighters Injured

The wildfire has already caused extensive damage across southwestern France.

Officials reported that at least 240 homes have been destroyed, while dozens of firefighters have suffered injuries during operations. Emergency crews continue working around the clock to prevent further losses as smoke blankets parts of the region.

Residents described apocalyptic conditions, with ash falling across communities and visibility severely reduced by thick smoke. Roads have been closed, campsites evacuated and several tourist destinations temporarily shut as authorities prioritise public safety.

Heatwave Fuels Growing European Emergency

The Bordeaux wildfire is unfolding during one of Europe's most severe heatwave periods of the year.

French and Spanish authorities have linked the worsening conditions to prolonged high temperatures, drought and exceptionally dry vegetation. Temperatures in some areas are forecast to approach 40C, creating fears that containment efforts could become even more difficult in the coming days.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez warned that the climate crisis is increasingly affecting southern Europe as Spain battles major fires near Madrid and Valencia. More than 300,000 people have reportedly been displaced across France and Spain combined.

Authorities Brace for Critical Days Ahead

French President Emmanuel Macron has convened crisis meetings as emergency services prepare for another period of extreme heat.

Authorities say conditions improved slightly overnight, offering cautious optimism that the spread of the fire may be slowing. However, officials have warned that changing winds and rising temperatures could quickly reverse progress.

For residents of southwestern France, the coming days will be critical. As firefighters work to prevent the blaze from reaching more populated areas around Bordeaux, the disaster has become a stark reminder of the growing wildfire threat facing Europe during increasingly intense summer heatwaves.