The search for Nancy Guthrie took a new turn after an internet personality posted a claim on social media suggesting she may still be near her own home. Local law enforcement has separately acknowledged withholding details from the public, drawing criticism online.

Sheriff Chris Nanos's admission that his department is keeping certain information back has added to public frustration surrounding the case, which has now stretched beyond 100 days without a resolution.

Sheriff Chris Nanos Defends Strategic Secrecy During Ongoing Probe

These online reactions surfaced days after Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos made an admission. He confirmed that his department is intentionally 'keeping secrets' from the general public.

During an interview with OK! Magazine, the sheriff addressed the mounting questions regarding transparency. 'Yes, absolutely there are. But it's not done because we got [to] keep it a secret. It's done because we got to protect our case,' Nanos explained.

Law enforcement officials frequently withhold sensitive details to prevent compromising future legal proceedings. The sheriff maintained confidence regarding the inquiry's eventual resolution.

'I believe, at some point in time, we will make an arrest on this case,' Nanos stated. He emphasised the suspect's constitutional rights, adding: 'And whoever that individual is, that individual will have a right to a fair and impartial trial. We continue to work with our labs, whether it's on the digital end or the biological end, with DNA.'

Until proven otherwise, Nancy Guthrie is still somewhere around her home!! — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) May 15, 2026

JLR Claim Draws Online Reactions in Nancy Guthrie Case

Jonathan Lee-Riches, an internet personality who goes by JLR on X, posted a bold statement on Saturday regarding the missing woman.

His post declared she has never left the immediate vicinity. 'Until proven otherwise, Nancy Guthrie is still somewhere around her home!!' he wrote.

The post drew reactions from followers closely monitoring the case, with some expressing frustration at the pace of the investigation and criticism directed at Sheriff Nanos's leadership.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Disappearance Breakthrough as Sheriff Chris Nanos Opens Up on Secret Evidence Behind Upcoming Arrest Nancy Guthrie Disappearance Breakthrough as Sheriff Chris Nanos Opens Up on Secret Evidence Behind Upcoming Arrest

One vocal commentator suggested that current leadership is hindering the search efforts. 'This is why I want Nanos gone. I believe if Nanos leaves his Sheriff position Nancy will be found,' the user stated.

Other individuals echoed similar sentiments of exhaustion regarding the investigation. 'I've Been Screaming This For 3 Months,' another follower expressed in response.

The perceived inaction of the police force remains a significant point of contention. 'Why does it appear like they are not actively looking for her?' a third user questioned.

FBI Now Collaborating With Nanos Team as Arrest Remains Expected

Despite public impatience, the sheriff assured the community that the search remains active. He provided a formal update on the operational status during an interview with KOLD published on Tuesday.

Nanos confirmed his deputies are collaborating with the FBI to resolve the circumstances of the disappearance, and reiterated his belief that a formal arrest is imminent.

The extensive forensic analysis continues to be a primary focus of the ongoing investigation. Nanos directly addressed criticism concerning the pace of progress: 'It moves at a snail's pace, I guess for some. But for my investigative team, and for me, we look at this as, no, this is doing exactly what we need it to do.'