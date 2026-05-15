Donald Trump has always been a vocal critic of former President Joe Biden. During a recent interview, the president mistakenly blamed Biden for the Iran Nuclear Deal that was actually championed by another former US president, Barack Obama.

During the same interview, Trump also called Biden 'incompetent,' but his remarks backfired after his critics called him 'delusional' and 'unfit' to be the president of the United States.

Trump Made Incorrect Claims About Biden

In the video, Trump can be seen talking to a reporter while on board Air Force One. The reporter asked the president if he thinks Chinese President Xi Jinping is a dictator because Biden had previously used that term to describe the Chinese president. Before responding to the actual question, Trump said that he thinks Biden was an incompetent president for making such remarks about Xi.

Trump then said that Biden gave America the Iran Nuclear Deal, which allowed Iran to have nuclear weapons within a matter of years. Trump told the reporter that he terminated the deal, and if Biden didn't terminate it, Iran would have used the nuclear weapons two or three years ago. The president reiterated his claims by saying that if he didn't talk to Iranian leaders months ago, the country would have already used its nuclear weapons.

A delusional Trump thinks Biden, not Obama, did the Iran nuclear deal. Trump ripped it up 4 years before Biden became President. He is unfit.pic.twitter.com/CNHJoVlNKl — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) May 15, 2026

Trump Doesn't Think Xi Jinping is a Dictator

The reporter tried to refocus their conversation to his question about the Chinese president, and Trump said that he doesn't think Xi is a dictator. 'He's full of wisdom. He's the president of China, I don't think about it. You deal with what you have. I respect him. Very smart, he loves his country. I respect him. Whether he's a dictator that's for you to figure out,' he said.

What is the Iran Nuclear Deal?

However, Obama, and not Biden, was the one who championed the Iran Nuclear Deal. Biden was the vice president of the United States at the time, which means that he was part of the administration that directly negotiated and implemented the deal. Years later, and after Biden became president, he tried to revive the deal but failed.

The deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, was a 2015 agreement between Iran and other world powers that limited the country's nuclear programme in exchange for economic sanctions relief. The deal also granted international inspectors extensive access to monitor Iranian nuclear facilities.

Trump Sparks Dementia Claims

On X, critics called Trump delusional and unfit for mistakenly putting the blame on Biden. They said that Trump's recent statements reflected concerns about cognitive decline, pointing to his confusion over which president negotiated the Iran deal.

'His standard lie is Biden did it. Now, his dementia has affected what little mind he had,' one of them wrote.

His standard lie is Biden did it. Now, his dementia has affected what little mind he had. — Lenore Raven (@LenoreRaven) May 15, 2026

Obama Contrasts Diplomatic Approach on Iran

Obama, speaking to Stephen Colbert, contrasted the JCPOA's diplomatic framework with the current military approach to Iran. The remarks came as the region continues to navigate the consequences of US and Israeli strikes on Iran earlier this year.

'We went about trying to negotiate a diplomatic agreement that would get the enriched uranium out of Iran, that would assure they could not get to a nuclear weapon without us knowing about it...and that there were mechanisms in place to enforce it and verify it. And we pulled it off without firing a missile,' Obama said.

Obama added that there is no questioning the success of the deal and stressed that they didn't have to close the Strait of Hormuz or allow people to get killed just to reach an agreement with Iran.