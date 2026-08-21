Nathan Cofnas, the 'race realist' who started the plagiarism allegation against the late Cambridge professor Jason Arday, announced his suspension from Ghent University. He says he is also certain he will be fired soon.

The decision marks a sharp reversal for rector Petra De Sutter, who had previously defended Cofnas's appointment as postdoctoral researcher despite criticism from student and faculty. De Sutter, a former deputy prime minister of Belgium from 2020 to 2025 and Green Party leader, now says academic freedom must be balanced against respect for human dignity.

University Statement: 'Freedom Is Not Unlimited'

'Ghent University stands for respect for human dignity and opposes discrimination, hatred and racism,' the university said in a statement. 'We attach great importance to academic freedom and open academic debate, even when views are controversial. However, this freedom is not unlimited. It comes with responsibility and may be restricted to protect the rights of others.'

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Just hours before he announced the suspension, Cofnas said that he is under investigation by the university for alleged discrimination against Arday. He also shared De Sutter's statement titled 'Statement on Respect for Human Dignity and Opposition to Discrimination.'

The statement read: 'Over the past few days, Ghent University has received many enquiries following the death of Cambridge professor Jason Arday and the public reactions to it. First and foremost, Ghent University is shocked by the death of Professor Arday. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and students. His death has also hit our own academic community hard.'

Arday was found dead on 14 August, following a media firestorm concerning alleged plagiarised academic papers and fantastical claims of his background. He had resigned from Cambridge on 5 August. The controversy started with a Substack post made by Cofnas in July, which accused Arday of plagiarisimg parts of his academic work.

De Sutter Previously Defended Cofnas

It is a turnaround for the rector, who previously defended Cofnas' hiring. When students and colleagues petitioned for his removal, citing 'violation of Ghent University's code of ethics,' De Sutter then responded: 'Dissenting opinions are allowed to exist and debate must take place at a university. It is primarily up to experts and fellow researchers to test ideas, criticise them and, where necessary, contradict them.'

De Sutter's latest statement read: 'We wish to be clear about the values we uphold as a university. Ghent University stands for respect for human dignity and opposes discrimination, hatred and racism.'

Cofnas, a self-described 'race realist,' has long argued that intelligence varies by ethnic background, a position widely crisitcised as scientific racism. He has claimed that without diversity initiatives, representation of certain minorities in academia would collapse. These views have drawn condemnation across Europe and beyond.

Political Reactions and Support

Despite the suspension, Cofnas has received support from some political figures. German politician Maximilian Krah said on social media: 'It was Dr. Cofnas who exposed Jason Arday's plagiarism. Now he is to be fired for it by the University of Ghent in Belgium. That is Europe's "science."'

Dr. Cofnas war es, der Jason Ardays Plagiate enttarnt hat. Jetzt soll er dafür von der Uni Gent in Belgien gefeuert werden. Das ist Europas „Wissenschaft“. https://t.co/n7zIDdXgUJ — Dr. Maximilian Krah MdB (@KrahMax) August 20, 2026

Again: De Sutter should resign. She has no place at a university! 👇🏻 https://t.co/YN7EP8Ulqp — Sam van Rooy MP (@SamvanRooy1) August 20, 2026

Meanwhile, Belgian MP Sam Van Rooy said: 'De Sutter should resign. She has no place at a university!'