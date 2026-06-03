Sony's Santa Monica Studio confirmed during Tuesday's PlayStation State of Play stream that 'God of War: Laufey' is the next entry in the blockbuster franchise, revealing new gameplay footage, casting details and a fresh story centred not on Kratos, but on his late wife Faye in a strange divine afterlife.

Faye also known as Laufey loomed large over 2018's 'God of War' despite being dead before the game began. Her funeral and final wishes drove Kratos and Atreus across the Norse realms, only for players to discover she was a Jötunn, a frost giant who had kept her true nature hidden. The new title picks up directly after that off-screen death, treating it not as an ending but as the start of Faye's own journey.

God of War Laufey is set in a land called the Everywhen, the afterlife of the gods, where Faye will encounter enemies like Sekhmet and Begtse, Egyptian and Mongolian gods of war. https://t.co/cb65FWAprO#IGNSummerOfGaming #StateOfPlay pic.twitter.com/YumYH1J5KW — IGN (@IGN) June 2, 2026

'God of War: Laufey' Reimagines the Series' Hero

In 'God of War: Laufey,' the action shifts away from the grizzled, rage-scarred god of war and into the perspective of the woman whose absence defined his Norse saga. Voiced by Daredevil star Deborah Ann Woll, Faye awakens in the 'Everywhen,' described as an afterlife realm for gods that seems less like eternal rest and more like a metaphysical war zone.

The trailer shown during the State of Play broadcast makes that clear enough. Rather than wandering through some misty Valhalla, Faye is very much in motion, clashing with divine beings pulled from far beyond the Norse pantheon. The studio teases encounter with Egyptian goddess Sekhmet and Mongolian war god Begtse, signalling a deliberate break from the strictly Norse focus of the last two games.

It's an intriguing decision. The previous 'God of War' titles flirted with the idea of wider mythological crossovers, but 'God of War: Laufey' seems to plant its flag firmly in that territory, suggesting a cosmos where different pantheons collide in death as well as in life. The Everywhen, at least as shown so far, looks like a narrative excuse to bring these deities into direct conflict.

Santa Monica Studio's footage also shows Faye's mission is not abstract. Despite being technically dead, she appears determined to fight her way back to her family, driven by the need to protect Kratos and Atreus from threats they cannot yet see coming. The result is a story that inverts the usual god-of-war fantasy: this time it is the mother clawing her way home.

God of War Laufey is the next mainline chapter in Santa Monica Studio's series.



First gameplay and story details of the newly announced PS5 action adventure: https://t.co/VTg1O9UNYX pic.twitter.com/1r7MmiOnBZ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 2, 2026

Companions, Combat and Gameplay Reveal

The State of Play segment ran for around 20 minutes, providing a substantial first look at 'God of War: Laufey' gameplay. The moment-to-moment combat is instantly recognisable to anyone who played the recent Norse titles: close-quarters melee, heavy emphasis on timing and positioning and that signature over-the-shoulder camera that never quite lets you relax.

Visually, the game leans into the surreal. The Everywhen is rendered as a shifting, cosmic landscape rather than a grounded set of realms, and the early footage suggests Santa Monica Studio has no intention of dialling back on the franchise's trademark spectacle. Environments twist, divine architecture bends around the player, and the gods Faye meets feel deliberately alien to anyone accustomed to the Greek and Norse rosters.

Yet the most surprising additions might be her companions. Faye travels with a talking cosmic cube named Phranque, voiced by The Boys actor Jack Quaid, and a Kiwi-accented ribbon called Rue, voiced by Perlina Lau. On paper, a chatty cube and a sentient ribbon sound like props from a different genre entirely. In practice, they look like deliberate attempts to break up the stern, stoic mood that has defined Kratos's recent outings.

How much these characters will influence gameplay beyond their clear narrative role is not yet spelled out. The footage hints at puzzle-solving and traversal elements involving Rue and Phranque, but full details are still under wraps, and nothing has been officially confirmed beyond their presence and voice cast. As with much about 'God of War: Laufey,' fans are left reading between the frames.

On timing, the studio has not put a release date on the game. Veteran reporter Jason Schreier has said 'God of War: Laufey' 'isn't years away' and specifically 'won't be arriving in 2028,' prompting reasonable speculation that it could land as early as next year. Without a firm window from PlayStation or Santa Monica Studio, though, all such guesses should be taken with a grain of salt.

What is confirmed is that 'God of War: Laufey' is not the sole project on the team's slate. In February, the developer announced a remake of the original 'God of War' trilogy, a move that underlines how heavily Sony is now leaning on the series. Between revisiting Kratos's blood-soaked past and opening up Faye's untold story in the Everywhen, the franchise is being pulled in two temporal directions at once one eye fixed on its mythology, the other on its future.