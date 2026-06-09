For years, Mateea Petrescu was one of Andrew Tate's most visible defenders, helping to manage the public fallout from the influencer's mounting legal troubles and media scrutiny. As the face of the Tate brothers' communications strategy, she frequently appeared in interviews, issued statements and worked behind the scenes to shape public perception of two of the internet's most talked‑about figures.

Yet Petrescu's eventual departure from the brothers' inner circle painted a more complicated picture. In later reflections on her time working with Andrew and Tristan Tate, the communications consultant suggested that her confidence in the brothers had eroded, culminating in a blunt assessment: 'They lie like there's no tomorrow.'

How Mateea Petrescu Became The Public Face Of Andrew Tate's Defence

Petrescu is a Romanian public relations consultant who rose to prominence as the spokeswoman and communications adviser for Andrew and Tristan Tate following their arrest in Romania in late 2022. Before joining the Tates' team, she had built a career in political communications and public affairs.

She also served as a communications adviser to former Romanian presidential candidate George Simion, becoming a recognised figure in Romania's political and media landscape. According to a report from The New Yorker, Petrescu was attending her grandfather's funeral outside Bucharest when news broke that the Tate brothers had been detained over allegations that they had formed an organised crime group to traffic women.

At the time, Petrescu's cousin, lawyer Eugen Vidineac, was representing the brothers locally. As events unfolded, she stepped in to help manage the growing media attention surrounding the case.

'It was the case of the moment,' she recalled, adding that many people in her professional circle were 'in awe' because of the Tate brothers' global fame.

She later joined the Tates' communications team in Bucharest and quickly became one of their most prominent advocates. She was the only woman on Tate's team, and she received more than the men did.

Andrew Tate’s own spokeswoman threw them under the bus in the New Yorker article.



Petrescu, who recently resigned, said this:



👉🏼“I am not leaving because he is a misogynist. I am leaving because the tragedy has become too cringe to watch”



👉🏼“They lie like there’s no tomorrow” https://t.co/ovSdEXty8w pic.twitter.com/CIaQy93SOg — Murdered By Crayons 🖍️ (@CrayonMurders) June 8, 2026

Why Working For Andrew Tate Became Increasingly Complicated

Petrescu's role involved navigating a constant stream of controversies surrounding the brothers. One of her earliest challenges reportedly involved responding to reports that the Taliban had expressed concern about Andrew Tate's well‑being after his detention. Petrescu said her initial reaction was that, 'We don't want to associate with the Taliban,' before adding that she also did not want to 'upset the Taliban, either.'

As Tate remained in custody with limited internet access, Petrescu said she helped draft content that continued appearing on his social media channels and newsletters.

She admitted being both fascinated and unsettled by her client. 'I'm absolutely fascinated by the balls he has, to say the things he says and not have an ounce of a sense of ridiculousness or guilt,' she said.

The relationship became more difficult as additional allegations emerged. When she learned of claims made by former girlfriend Bri Stern, Petrescu said, 'You gotta be f*****g kidding me.'

Although she initially accepted Tate's explanation that the accusers were motivated by money, she later became increasingly troubled by information she encountered while reviewing case materials.

'There's stuff I know about the Tates, from reading a lot of the depositions, declarations, text messages, that one doesn't really want to know about their client,' she said.

Petrescu also admitted to questioning the impact the work was having on her personally, concerned that she was normalising Tate's conduct.

'I started wondering, "Is that seeping into my subconscious? Am I becoming that?"' she admitted.

Why Mateea Petrescu Ultimately Walked Away From The Tate Brothers

Over time, Petrescu's confidence in the brothers reportedly deteriorated. In a proposal for a book she plans to write about her experience, she explained her reasons for leaving.

'I am not leaving because he is a misogynist. I am leaving because the tragedy has become too cringe to watch,' she explained.

Her criticism became even sharper when discussing Andrew Tate's credibility.

'They lie like there's no tomorrow,' she said. 'I stopped believing in Andrew.'

The remarks marked a notable shift from someone who had once been among the brothers' most loyal public defenders.

The Rape And Human Trafficking Allegations Facing Andrew Tate

Andrew and Tristan Tate continue to face multiple legal challenges in Romania, the United Kingdom and the United States. Romanian prosecutors have accused the brothers of participating in a criminal enterprise that allegedly recruited, controlled and exploited women for adult content production. The brothers deny all wrongdoing.

Separately, British prosecutors have authorised charges against Andrew Tate, including rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain. Tristan Tate also faces charges including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking.

The brothers have consistently denied all allegations against them and maintain that they are being unfairly targeted. The legal proceedings remain ongoing across multiple jurisdictions, with both brothers continuing to contest the accusations.