Katy Perry is facing a historical sexual assault investigation in Melbourne, Australia, over a claim made by actor Ruby Rose about an alleged incident in 2010, raising questions over whether the singer could be charged or even extradited under Victoria's laws on serious offences.

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Australia does not treat older serious crimes as too stale to prosecute. Victoria has no statute of limitations for what it classifies as 'indictable' offences, meaning allegations of serious sexual assault can be pursued many years after the alleged events. The current case falls within that framework, which is why a 14-year-old claim is now being examined by police and legal officials.

Rose, 40, recently filed a formal report with Melbourne authorities after first recounting the alleged incident on Instagram's Threads. In the post, she claimed Perry approached her at a licensed venue in Melbourne's central business district in 2010 while she was 'resting' on a friend's lap, pulled her underwear aside and rubbed her genitals on Rose's face until she woke and vomited. Rose said she initially described the account publicly as a 'funny little drunk story' and stayed silent because Perry later agreed to help with her US visa.

Her account has not been tested in court and remains an allegation. Rose said she decided to contact police after receiving support from followers online, telling fans she had long warned that Perry 'wasn't a good person' but had been criticised for saying so.

Victoria's Historical Sexual Assault Laws Put Perry Under Legal Scrutiny

The legal question is not whether the allegation is old, but whether it is serious enough to qualify as an indictable offence under Victoria's criminal law. Jacqueline Harris, speaking for Victoria's Office of Public Prosecutions, told TMZ: 'There is no statute of limitations on prosecuting indictable (serious) crimes in Victoria. The law at the time the alleged offence was committed applies to criminal proceedings and sentencing for historical offences.'

That places the focus squarely on investigators with the Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team. Acting Sergeant Paul Hogan said in a statement that detectives are investigating 'a historical sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010' and that police have been told it took place at a licensed premises in the city's CBD. The statement did not name either Perry or Rose, in line with standard practice, but the timing and location match Rose's complaint.

If police find sufficient evidence, Harris indicated the matter would be referred to prosecutors to decide whether charges should be laid. At that point, Katy Perry's physical absence from Australia would become a live legal and political issue rather than a theoretical one.

Lawyers familiar with extradition law note that for any high-profile suspect based overseas, the key questions are whether the alleged conduct is a crime in both jurisdictions and whether prosecutors believe there is a realistic prospect of conviction. None of those tests has yet been applied to this case, and no extradition application has been reported. For now, the process remains at the investigatory stage.

Could Katy Perry Be Extradited Under Victoria's System?

Extradition is not automatic, even where Victoria's historical sexual assault laws allow charges to be brought. It would require prosecutors to approve a brief, a court to issue a warrant and an international request to be made and accepted. All of this depends on evidence that has not been publicly disclosed or tested.

Perry's team has already issued a forceful public defence. In a statement, her representative called Rose's account 'categorically false' and described it as 'dangerous reckless lies.' The statement went on to claim that Rose 'has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.'

Ruby Rose has accused Katy Perry of sexually assaulting her around 20 years ago.



She alleges Perry rubbed her “disgusting v**ina” on her face, causing Rose to vomit. She adds that she filed a police report regarding the incident a few hours ago. pic.twitter.com/2qeRxhBm7E — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 13, 2026

That pushback is not only about reputation. If the case were to proceed, prosecutors and defence lawyers would likely contest Rose's credibility, any contemporaneous witnesses or records from 2010, and whether the delay in reporting undermines or supports her claim. In many historical sexual assault cases, the absence of forensic evidence places weight on memory, digital records and any patterns of behaviour investigators can lawfully assemble.

Rose has since stepped back from public commentary. After filing her complaint, she told followers she was 'no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved,' describing the police request as both standard and, in some ways, a relief. 'I can start the healing process now. And temporary move forward. I love you all so much,' she wrote.

Actress Ruby Rose says she can no longer publicly talk about her sexual assault case against Katy Perry



“This is a standard request from the police ... I can start the healing process now” pic.twitter.com/iXs82jSBvM — Dexerto (@Dexerto) April 14, 2026

Nothing has been confirmed beyond the existence of an active investigation and a detailed denial from Perry's camp, so all claims should be treated with caution until authorities complete their work or any charges are laid. The unanswered questions now sit with Melbourne detectives, who must decide whether a late-reported allegation about a night in 2010 can meet the high bar set by Victoria's historical sexual assault laws.