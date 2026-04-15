Katy Perry is facing renewed scrutiny over her past conduct after Australian police confirmed she is under investigation following sexual assault allegations by actor Ruby Rose, while earlier claims from male model Josh Kloss about the singer exposing his private parts at a 2012 party have also resurfaced.

For context, the Kloss allegations first emerged in 2019, almost a decade after he appeared alongside Katy Perry in the video for her 2010 hit Teenage Dream. At the time, his account attracted attention but ultimately faded from the headlines. Rose's recent police report, and Perry's forceful denial, have now pulled that earlier story back into the conversation, raising awkward questions about power, celebrity, and who feels able to speak up.

Read more 2 More Women Accused Katy Perry of Harassment After Ruby Rose's Sexual Assault Allegation 2 More Women Accused Katy Perry of Harassment After Ruby Rose's Sexual Assault Allegation

Katy Perry's Teenage Dream Model Says 2012 Party Incident Left Him 'Pathetic and Embarrassed'

Kloss, now 45, claimed in an Instagram post in 2019 that Katy Perry humiliated him at a birthday party for stylist Johnny Wujek in 2012. He alleged that after the pair greeted each other, the mood abruptly shifted.

'When I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush,' he wrote. 'But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us my p----.'

Kloss said the alleged incident left him feeling 'pathetic and embarrassed,' and he framed it as part of a wider double standard in how abuse of power is discussed.

'Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt?' he asked followers. 'I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting.'

There is, it should be said plainly, no independent corroboration of Kloss's version of events. His is a single, public allegation, and nothing has been tested in court. Perry did not comment publicly on his claims at the time, and nothing is confirmed yet, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Even so, his post went further than just the party story. Kloss described the experience of working on Teenage Dream as 'one of the most confusing, assaulting and belittling jobs' he had ever done, and alleged that after the video's success he was tightly controlled by the singer's team.

According to his account, her representatives 'lorded' non-disclosure expectations over him, warning him not to discuss 'a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly.' He claimed Perry's team even 'edited and answered' interview questions on his behalf, presenting a curated version of him to the media.

He explained his decision to speak out by tying it to the video's anniversary, saying that with 2020 marking 10 years since its debut, it felt like time. 'So, happy anniversary to one of the most confusing, assaulting and belittling jobs I've ever done,' he wrote.

Friends Defend Katy Perry As Ruby Rose Files Police Report

Johnny Wujek, the stylist whose birthday party was at the centre of Kloss's allegation, flatly rejected the model's account and publicly defended Katy Perry.

Responding online in 2019, Wujek, now 46, accused Kloss of having an 'ongoing obsession' with the pop star since the Teenage Dream shoot and dismissed the claims as 'such bull----.'

'Oh h--- no. I'm not about to let you make accusations against my friend like this,' he wrote. 'Katy would never do something like that. We all know about your ongoing obsession with her since the day of filming that video.'

Wujek cast Perry as someone who had 'done nothing but uplift and inspire others' and told Kloss to 'focus on your life and your daughter and move on'. 'I'll be praying for you. We all will,' he added.

That emphatic defence now sits uncomfortably beside a very different set of claims from Ruby Rose.

Rose, 40, went public on Sunday 12 April with an allegation that Katy Perry sexually assaulted her at Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne in 2010. Posting on Instagram's Threads, she wrote: 'Katy Perry sexual [sic] assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s--- what she thinks.'

In an explicit description of what she says happened, the Batwoman star alleged Perry approached her while she was trying to avoid her.

'She saw me "resting" on my best friend's lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting v----- on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her,' Rose claimed.

Australian authorities have since confirmed that Perry is under investigation after Rose filed a police report. No charges have been laid, and investigators have not released further detail on the status of the case.

Perry has denied Rose's account in the strongest terms. A representative for the singer said the Australian actor's allegations 'are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies.'

That leaves Katy Perry in a strained position: vigorously rejecting one set of allegations while another, earlier claim from Kloss is being pulled back into public view.

None of the accusations has been examined in court, and there is no independent evidence in the public domain to verify or disprove them. For now, the pop star's reputation sits uncomfortably between conflicting stories, loyal defences from friends, and an active police inquiry that may, or may not, ultimately bring clarity.