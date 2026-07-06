Harper Beckham is days away from turning 15 in Los Angeles, but sources claim the teenager has been left 'devastated' after brother Brooklyn Beckham is expected to skip her birthday celebrations, as tensions inside the Beckham family feud reportedly spill over into her big day.

The rift first burst into public view in January when Brooklyn, 25, allegedly cut ties with his parents David and Victoria Beckham and his younger siblings. He is said to have told friends that 'Brand Beckham' always came before the family's personal relationships, and has since remained in Beverly Hills with his wife, actor Nicola Peltz Beckham, while the rest of the clan has continued to live largely in London and spend time in the UK and US.

In recent weeks, the youngest Beckham has appeared to be the one trying hardest to heal the split. Harper was photographed in Los Angeles knocking on Brooklyn's front door, a quiet but very public attempt to reconnect that quickly did the rounds online. Now, as she prepares for a milestone birthday, insiders say she is struggling to understand why the brother who once doted on her is not expected to be there.

Birthday Heartbreak at Centre of Family Rift

According to sources close to the Beckhams, Harper's relationship with Brooklyn had previously been one of the least complicated in the family. The two were often seen together in social media posts, and last year Brooklyn shared a warm birthday tribute on Instagram, posting a photo of himself, Nicola and Harper along with the caption: 'Happy birthday Harper, we love you.'

The tone this year, insiders suggest, is very different. One source claimed Harper has been left 'heartbroken' and 'devastated' by what she sees as her brother's refusal to engage with her at all.

'Harper is heartbroken and devastated at her brother's decision not to speak to her and now her birthday is just days away it becomes a difficult scenario once again,' the source said, adding that the pair 'were so close' in the past.

The insider went further, saying neither sibling had 'ever had a cross word' with the other, which apparently makes the silence harder for the teenager to process. 'Now he won't speak to her and she can't understand why. There is nothing worse for Harper than him ignoring her on her birthday. All she wants is to have a relationship with her big brother. It is so horrifying and awful for David and Victoria to see.'

There is, bluntly, no public comment from Brooklyn or Nicola on any of it. That silence has let others, with their own loyalties and agendas, fill the gap.

Brooklyn's Camp Hits Back at 'Choreographed' Letter Claim

Harper made what looked like a direct, personal appeal to her brother in May, when she attempted to deliver a handwritten letter to Brooklyn at his Los Angeles home. She was in California to support her father as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a moment the family clearly wanted to present as united.

Brooklyn was not at the property when she arrived. Friends later disclosed that he had left 'seconds later,' and that he had actually been in New York when Harper was photographed at his door. That minor logistical detail has now become another point of tension, because of how the moment was seen.

According to unnamed friends of Brooklyn and Nicola, quoted in the same report, the letter visit looked less like a private olive branch and more like a 'choreographed' move by the Beckhams to escalate the ongoing feud in the court of public opinion. That, at least, is how their camp is said to view the images of a teenage girl, note in hand, standing outside a closed gate.

Those close to David and Victoria have firmly denied that suggestion, insisting Harper's visit was simply a younger sister trying to reach an older brother who had pulled away. Nothing in the public record confirms who knew what or when. What we do know is that the pictures exist, the letter's contents remain undisclosed, and both sides clearly think the optics matter.

The Beckhams are no stranger to stage-managed moments. 'Brand Beckham' did not appear out of nowhere. But the idea that a 14-year-old's attempt to talk to her brother was scripted feels like strong stuff, even in a family long accustomed to headlines.

A Public Brand, a Private Break

This dispute has always been tangled up with image. Brooklyn's complaint that 'Brand Beckham' came first cut particularly deep because the brand is exactly what has underpinned his own modelling and culinary ventures, and his high-profile marriage to Nicola. When he chose distance in January, it was read by some as a son trying to step out of his parents' shadow and build something separate. To others, it looked like needless drama.

What turns a family argument into a global story is the fact that every move is photographed, reposted and dissected. Harper's knock at the door is not just a teenager turning up at her brother's house, it is a set of images tagged, zoomed and captioned by millions of strangers who feel weirdly invested in the outcome.

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Those friends quoted around the couple and the wider family speak in absolutes, but the reality is messier and much more ordinary. Families fall out over loyalty, money, partners, work. They say harsh things in private that read badly when repeated in public. The difference here is that the Beckhams' private rows are now providing content for social media feeds and continuing coverage.

There has been no official statement from David and Victoria Beckham, and no response from representatives for Brooklyn or Nicola, about the birthday snub claims or the accusation that Harper's letter drop was stage-managed. Without that, the narrative is left to anonymous friends and unnamed insiders, which rarely leads anywhere good.