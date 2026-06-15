Brooklyn Beckham's heartbreak deepened in Los Angeles on Friday, 12 June, when 14-year-old Harper Beckham reportedly arrived at her estranged brother's Beverly Hills home with a handwritten letter, only to be turned away, as competing camps trade accusations that the Beckhams are 'using the kids' in a bitter family rift.

The latest twist follows months of reported tension between Brooklyn Beckham, 27, and the rest of the Beckham clan. The former aspiring footballer-turned-foodie and photographer is said to have cut all ties with his parents, David and Victoria, and his siblings in January, a move that surprised even those close to the family.

Since then, there has been no sign of public rapprochement, though the Beckhams have largely maintained a dignified silence while speculation about the causes of the fall-out has swirled online and in the tabloids. On Friday, that private stalemate burst back into public view. Harper, the youngest of the Beckham children, left near her father's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and travelled about 5 miles to her brother's home.

According to reports and photographs that have since gone viral, she was carrying a handwritten note intended for Brooklyn, who lives in Los Angeles with his wife, actor Nicola Peltz, 31.

Brooklyn and Peltz were not at the property when Harper arrived, which meant there was no face-to-face confrontation or emotional reunion.

Instead, the photographs of the teenager at the gate and the fact that she apparently did not see her brother have become the latest proxy battle in a family dispute that neither side seems willing to resolve in public but also cannot quite keep out of it.

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The news came after Harper's older brothers, Romeo and Cruz, quickly moved to show support for their sister once images of the attempted visit began circulating and allegations of staging emerged.

Romeo, 21, took to Instagram with what looked, at first glance, like a simple sibling post. Sharing a selfie of himself and Harper in the back of a car, he wrote: 'My favourite person ever,' tagging his sister.

In a family accustomed to communicating with the world via carefully curated social media, the timing of the message was widely read as a show of solidarity with Harper rather than Brooklyn.

Cruz, 19, and his girlfriend Jackie, 30, also made sure Harper was front and centre in their own updates from the family's Los Angeles trip. Jackie posted a smiling photo of herself and Harper out exploring the city, both looking relaxed and at ease. Cruz and Victoria were among those to respond beneath the image, leaving a trail of heart emojis that felt more loaded than usual under the circumstances.

Taken together, those posts sketched a picture of a younger sister being pulled back into the fold by the siblings she still sees regularly, even as her relationship with the eldest brother remains on ice.

Claims Of 'Using The Kids' Deepen Brooklyn Beckham Heartbreak

Behind the scenes, the public optics of Harper's doorstep visit have caused a new round of acrimony. A source described as being in Brooklyn's camp told The Daily Mail that the entire scene at the Beverly Hills home was effectively choreographed by his parents' side of the family.

'Acting like this is very in character and on brand for the Beckhams, and it proves what Brooklyn has been saying all along,' the insider alleged. 'They are digging deep into their bag of tricks with this.'

The same source dismissed the letter drop as 'counter-productive,' arguing that it did little more than highlight what they framed as the parents' desperation to win the narrative battle. In their view, the move only made genuine reconciliation harder.

The insider went further, suggesting the stunt crossed a line by pulling a minor into a very adult feud. 'Brooklyn has had very limited contact for that reason, and this latest incident with Harper shows that his instincts were right,' they said. 'Using the kids in your campaigning, this is not a great look for a parent.'

At the same time, the source insisted that Brooklyn's affection for his sister has not disappeared, describing a once-close bond that he severed in January. They argued that staying in touch with Harper now would put her in an impossibly divided position between him and their parents, which Brooklyn allegedly wants to avoid.

Friends of David and Victoria have pushed back hard at the idea that Harper's outing was engineered as a photo opportunity. According to those close to the couple, who also spoke to the Daily Mail, there was no advance planning, no pre-arranged paparazzi, and no PR strategy.

One Beckham ally reportedly insisted that a photographer simply 'got lucky' by being in the right place at the right time when Harper appeared at the house.

Nothing about the deeper reasons for the family rupture has been confirmed by those at the centre of it, so all claims surrounding motives and 'staging' should be taken with a grain of salt until any of the Beckhams choose to speak on the record.

What can be said with certainty is limited and painfully human. A teenage girl wrote a letter, tried to give it to her brother, and went home without seeing him. Her other brothers wrapped their arms around her in public, at least digitally. The rest is a battle of versions, and the people who stand to be hurt most are the ones with the least say in how their heartbreak is played out.