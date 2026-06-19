A new DoorDash World Cup advert filmed in Los Angeles and shared online this week has thrust Brooklyn Beckham's alleged multi-million-dollar betrayal of David and Victoria back into the spotlight.

Many viewers interpreted the campaign as a fresh swipe at his parents, reviving talk of the Beckham family rift at a moment when the clan likely hoped to keep it out of the headlines.

The Alleged Multi-Million Dollar Betrayal

The news came after Brooklyn released a World Cup-themed DoorDash spot that placed him in a sofa-bound, tongue-in-cheek domestic scene, joking that he was watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 'from home.' The ad ends with the line 'It's complicated' and a teaser promising 'More soon,' which was enough for critics to decide that this was not just a food-delivery campaign but a pointed reference to the family fracture.

Brooklyn's own public remarks earlier this year set the tone for the reaction. In January, he posted a statement distancing himself from what he described as 'Brand Beckham,' accused his parents of prioritising publicity and endorsements, and made clear he did not want reconciliation.

The alleged multi-million dollar betrayal of David and Victoria is now being used online to describe the idea that Brooklyn is now monetising the very split that has kept his name in the headlines. That is not a confirmed fact, and the family have not publicly set out any financial claims, but it captures the sharpest criticism directed at the campaign. In other words, the internet thinks he has turned a private rupture into paid content.

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Why The Beckham Rift Keeps Growing

It can be recalled that the family tension has become a permanent backdrop to every public move Brooklyn makes. The ad is only the latest episode in a story that has moved beyond simple estrangement and into something far messier, because every gesture now seems to be read for hidden meaning.

Viewers have been picking over the details with forensic energy, and some of that is frankly wild. One object on the table appeared to be a luxury watch reportedly gifted by David, while unopened letters in the frame were interpreted as a nod to relatives trying to reach him. None of that symbolism has been confirmed, but once a celebrity dispute becomes a kind of treasure hunt, the internet rarely lets go.

There is also the matter of Harper Beckham's reported visit to Brooklyn's Beverly Hills home days earlier, when she allegedly brought a handwritten note and did not see him because he was away. Brooklyn's representatives later suggested the moment had been staged because photographers were present, a claim that friends close to David and Victoria rejected. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Brand Beckham And The Fallout

The family rift has now become a branding problem, and not a subtle one. Brand consultants quoted in earlier coverage said the advert could damage Brooklyn commercially, with Andy Barr of Season One Comms warning that it might mark 'the beginning of the end for Brand Brooklyn,' while Sean O'Meara of Essential Content said the ad 'looks cheap' and that public digs at family members rarely land well.

That may sound brutal, but there is a cold logic to it. Sponsors usually want reach, not baggage, and a feud that feels monetised is hard to dress up as carefree marketing. When an audience thinks the joke is really about real people, the pitch starts to smell a bit off.

David Beckham, for his part, has mostly refused to fan the flames. In a recent interview, he called the rift a 'private matter' and declined to go further, a contrast that now looks even starker against Brooklyn's more public, more pointed online presence.

Brooklyn Beckham's alleged multi-million dollar betrayal of David and Victoria is therefore less about a single advert than about a pattern that has hardened into public perception. Whether the latest campaign was meant as humour, provocation or just a clever ad read by people who are permanently primed to see family drama, it has done what so many Beckham stories do and dragged an intimate feud straight back into the spotlight.