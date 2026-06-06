Brooklyn Beckham is said to be furious with his mother Victoria and increasingly uneasy about what he sees as the 'Brand Beckham' machine, amid fresh claims that 14-year-old Harper is being pushed towards the same pressures he says left him burnt out as a teenager, according to a source quoted by Closer.

The tension has been building for months. In October, it emerged that the Beckhams had trademarked 'HIKU By Harper' in the UK, suggesting plans for a skincare line fronted by their youngest child. Victoria Beckham later confirmed that a beauty project was in development, saying Harper 'loves makeup and skincare' and had struggled with her skin, which inspired the idea. The former Spice Girl has since said the line is on hold while Harper focuses on her GCSEs, insisting: 'It was Harper's idea...but at the moment she is focusing on her GCSEs.'

Brooklyn's Anger Over Harper

According to Closer's insider, Brooklyn's frustration is directed less at the skincare idea itself than at the family machinery behind it. The source claims he believes Harper is being quietly pulled into the Beckham business in a way that mirrors his own experience growing up as David and Victoria's eldest child. He is also said to fear that she could become 'the next victim of burnout from it all', while his parents, especially Victoria, are trying to present the project as entirely Harper's idea.

Those claims have not been independently verified, and the Beckhams have not publicly responded to the suggestion that Harper is being exploited. Victoria has described the project as something she and Harper can enjoy together, framing it as a fun and collaborative venture.

A Feud In Public View

The reported row sits against the backdrop of a very public family breakdown. Talk of tension within the Beckham family intensified after the release of Netflix's Beckham documentary in 2023, when viewers and tabloids picked over red carpet footage from the London premiere and read it as evidence of a frosty exchange between Victoria and Brooklyn.

The split became more explicit in January, when Brooklyn issued a six-page statement that Closer described as a bombshell. In it, he alleged that his mother had 'hijacked' his first dance, withdrawn from designing Nicola Peltz Beckham's wedding dress at the last minute, and that his parents had placed their reputation above family ties. He wrote: 'My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first,' accusing them of turning 'family "love"' into Instagram posts and photo opportunities.

Since then, Brooklyn has built his life in the United States with Nicola and her family, and Closer says he has cut ties with the wider Beckham clan.

Harper At The Centre

What makes the latest claims more emotional is Brooklyn's well-known closeness to Harper. The pair have often appeared together in TikTok videos and family clips, which has helped shape the image of Brooklyn as the affectionate older brother in a highly managed family brand. That bond makes the reported concern over Harper feel even more loaded, because it suggests he is watching another sibling enter the world he walked away from.

As discussion around 'HIKU By Harper' has grown, insiders quoted by Closer say Brooklyn has become even more convinced he made the right decision to leave home. One source claimed that every family post about a new project only reinforces his relief at being out of the fold.

Victoria's Long Game

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Victoria Beckham appears unconcerned by the criticism in public. According to Closer's source, she believes Harper has exceptional potential and could go further than her siblings, or even than her famous parents. The same insider says Victoria can imagine Harper expanding into clothing, accessories and make-up, with the possibility of becoming a 'Kylie Jenner or Hailey Bieber phenomenon'.

That ambition may explain why the story has landed so sharply. On one side is a mother reportedly building a future brand around her daughter. On the other is a son who says the family machine left him exhausted and pushed him to leave.

For now, much of the story remains filtered through unnamed sources and carefully managed public comments. Until the Beckhams address the rift more directly, every trademark filing, post or business move is likely to be read as another chapter in a very public family drama.